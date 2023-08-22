How did you feel about the content of this article?

Deputies from Nicaragua (photo), subservient to the dictator Daniel Ortega, presented a proposal in which they claimed that the UN resolution considers Taiwan a province of China | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The Central American Parliament (Parlacen) decided this Monday (21) to expel Taiwan as a permanent observer and replace the island with China.

The vote, which took place in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, was proposed by the parliamentarians of the Daniel Ortega dictatorship. There were 73 votes in favor, 32 against and nine abstentions.

Taiwan has been an extraregional permanent observer at Parlacen since 1999, which includes Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala – the latter, the only member that still maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The other five countries have severed ties with Taipei in recent years.

In the proposed vote, Nicaraguan parliamentarians claimed that a “Resolution of October 25, 1971 by the United Nations (UN) […] considers Taiwan as a province of mainland China, which disqualifies it from participating [do Parlacen] as an independent country”.

According to information from Reuters, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the immediate withdrawal of Parlacen in order to defend “national dignity” and condemned “Chinese efforts” to isolate the island internationally, while China’s Taiwan Affairs Office qualified the vote of the Central American Parliament as a “correct decision”.