02/18/2025



Updated at 06: 39h.





The Parla Plan, driven directly by the Government delegate, Francisco Martín, is more than justified. The city, with 135,000 inhabitants, is not even the one that has the most population; However, it is where crime grows most, attending to the last balance of the Ministry of Interior. If much greater cities such as the capital, Fuenlabrada or Móstoles have even registered a decrease in crime in 2024, the town of the southern region stands out with 18% more: there is no criminal type that has not grown. The most palpable example in the street, for the average citizen, is that of robberies with violence and intimidation, which have emerged 59.5%, from 275 known events in all 2023 to 415 in the last year.

Police sources link, in part, this reality with the scourge of squatters suffered by the municipality. There are three promotions of about 800 homes in total in which a good part is usurped or raided. They are in the streets of Toledo, 15; Fuenlabrada, 74, and Arenosa Fuente, 1. While the first two are in the way of solution (even if legalizing the squatters), in the last one the cyst is huge. The property is in the hands of Sareb, who for now has not moved a finger.

There, precisely, it is where the stabbi of a 32 -year – , on the other stabbing. Now, they are accused of attempted homicide. The causes of the event are in an initial discussion, police sources explain, without detailing their origin. Of course, they make it clear that both parties resided in the squatted block.

“That building is practically taken in full,” explains a policeman who knows the municipality of Cabo on a tail. There are many problems of coexistence, of various types, in addition to drug trapicheo. But it also happens that many people who commit crimes in the city come there to take refuge; What we do is go to urbanization as soon as we know that an illicit has just been committed because we can find them when we arrive ».









Theft with violence and intimidation are the order of the day. In the last two weeks, the most striking are perpetrated against adolescents to remove their electric scooters, which are very sought after in the black market or for the enjoyment of criminals. The East Parla Zone (and, in some cases, the Villa Juventus neighborhood, in the Northeast) are the most victimized in this matter.

Latin bands

Police sources speak of about half a dozen assaults in fifteen days. They are Bands of Moroccans or Spanish and Latinos who in groups of six or seven approach a 14 -year -old boy, for example, and demand that they give them their scooter. There is no need or wield a weapon; with a threatening and superior tone in number enough to intimidate. If you see the minimum glimpse of hesitation by the victim, they can squeeze him, verbally. The authors are not much older.

The problem of youth crime is present throughout the region, but cities with a young population rate as high as in Parla suffer more. The Parla Plan addresses all these situations and for now it has resulted in 40 more troops (such as prevention and reaction units, which are continuously patrolling the most conflicting areas, such as the building of Fuente Arenosa) and the fulminating dismissal of the commissioner of National Police. Neither the previous superior chief nor the Government delegate liked how they related to their own men nor the coordination problems with the Local Police. In addition to the statistical catastrophic he has left. For now, ABC has learned that the work with the municipal ones of the new chief commissioner has improved substantially.

But there is a lot of work ahead: crimes against sexual freedom have emerged 60%; The robberies in homes, 80%, and the tumultuarine and injuries, which cause Latin bands, 64.3%. The municipality is also included from the beginning, now three years ago, in the special plan against youth bands that interior launched in February 2022.

While the reinforcement of national agents has been a reality for months, the 125 municipal are still waiting for the 25 promised by the mayor, the socialist Ramón Jurado.