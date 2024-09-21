Parks | Vartiainen about the unrest in Kaisaniemipuisto: The city is aware of the situation

Parks|Park renovation contractors have been urged to improve the lighting of the work sites.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The security situation in Kaisaniemi Park has been presented at city meetings, says mayor Juhana Vartiainen. HS’s reporter and cameraman witnessed the open drug trade and violent situations in the park. The police are increasing surveillance in the park due to several reports of violence, says Superintendent Heikki Porola. Lighting and security will be increased in the renovation of the park, the work will be completed next year.

Kaisaniemi park the security situation has been brought up in meetings of the city’s security professionals, says the mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (cook).

HS said on Saturday in his published story About the restlessness of Kaisaniemi Park on a normal weekday evening. During two hours, the reporter and cameraman witnessed how an open drug trade takes place in the park. In addition, there were several violent situations in the park.

Vartiainen says that the situation of the unfinished park renovation has been responded to by increasing the lighting and the power of the lighting, because the normal lighting of Kaisaniemipuisto is not in use during the renovation.

“Professionals from social and youth work have visited the park, and this activity is continuing. Of course, the actual criminal matters are handled by the police, with whom the city’s security professionals are in contact.”

Helsinki head of the police alert and surveillance unit, chief inspector Heikki Porola told In an interview with HSthat the police are increasing surveillance in the park. The police have received many reports of violence in the park area.

In the renovation of Kaisaniemi Park, it is planned to increase the park’s lighting and increase safety. The renovation of the park will be completed by the end of next year.

“We can add lighting during renovations, but that doesn’t address the root causes of the problems,” says Vartiainen.

Based on HS archives, residents and decision-makers have repeatedly been concerned about the park’s poor condition, insecurity and lack of lighting.

In the park renovation plans, the entire lighting of the park is going to be renewed. The goal is to create safe, easy-to-understand and atmospheric areas. Better solutions than conventional park lighting have been designed for the busiest routes. Spot lighting is also to be increased.