Parks | Töölönlahti park was opened to the public – “Summer is not quite over yet”

The Töölönlahti park has previously been characterized as a "dreary passageway" where "white-cheeked geese mostly enjoy themselves."

Helsinki the city has opened the renewed park area of ​​Töölönlahti to the public – finally.

Until two weeks ago, it seemed uncertain whether the townspeople would even be able to enjoy the finished park in the summer. The city estimates that the opening of the park could be delayed until the beginning of August.

Last winter, events and delivery difficulties had gotten in the way of the park’s completion.

The Töölönlahti park has previously been scolded up to the city council. Last August was filed council initiativein which the park was described as a “dreary passageway” where “mostly white-cheeked geese enjoy themselves.”

But on Wednesday, the city finally announced that the park will be opened in a renovated form.

There is still enough to do at the southern end of the park until the threshold of August. A round dance stage and a grandstand are being built in the middle of the picture. There is also a plan to install heart-shaped hanging lighting to surround the performance stage area.

I waited viewed from the direction of the Töölönlahti park, the first thing that catches the eye are the construction site fences and vehicles on its southern side.

So not everything is ready yet. The dance stage and its stand, as well as the performance stage, are being built next to each other.

Next to the performance stage, there are pots waiting for vines, perennials, hay and onion plants growing on wooden frames. The plantings are to be done on the weekend, the responsible foreman of the main contractor Stara Juho Hämäläinen tells.

The square is scheduled to be completed at the end of July or the beginning of August.

When continue the journey towards Töölönlahti, the incompleteness disappears.

The playground was opened just today, Thursday, and Hämäläinen noticed that the first families had arrived a couple of hours ago.

“Probably when the children’s morning chores have been taken care of, they have come here.”

The playground in Töölönlahti park was opened on Thursday. On the first day, the children’s attention was drawn to the water fountains, from which you can get water, for example, for sand cake games.

Wooden construction has been used in many ways in the playground.

You can now play beach volleyball in the heart of Helsinki. However, there is only one network. As of Thursday afternoon, the players had not found the field.

Google Maps’ aerial view of Töölönlahti park is still not updated in mid-July. The view in the picture is barren, but the reality is fortunately greener.

“The old event field was practically burnt grass. Now everything has been re-milled,” says Hämäläinen.

Grass has been brought to the area and new meadows have been planted, which seem to have already sprouted. Plantations are surrounded by potted fences, which are meant to limit the movement of white-cheeked geese.

“Actually, everything that has been planted here in the area is new,” says Hämäläinen.

According to the main contractor Staran Juho Hämäläinen, practically all plantings in the area are new. Irrigation trucks, at least initially, make sure that the meadows and plantings are allowed to grow.

In the center of Helsinki, you can now also grill in the open air. However, you have to bring your own trees,

Töölönlahti in the park seems to have reached victory through difficulties.

“A lot of work has also been done at night and on the weekend. Fortunately, the park has been put into use now. The summer is not quite over yet”, the project manager Sari Niinivirta-Mamonoff The city of Helsinki says.

The city of Helsinki has characterized the current park project as an experiment. Long-term plans are to be drawn up during the fall.

So it is still unclear how much of the park’s new equipment will remain in place. Even Niinivirta-Mamonoff doesn’t know that yet.

“I would imagine that some parts of the vegetation and trees are permanent, they cannot be temporary. Maybe some equipment will be left in place, the groups of summer flowers may change”, Niinivirta-Mamonoff estimates.

The price of the reforms implemented this summer is about one and a half million euros for the city.

Among other things, campfire sites, many kinds of chairs, hanging swings and planters have been brought to the park, Juho Hämäläinen lists.