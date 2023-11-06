Parks | This is how the Töölönlahti park, which remained a deserted wind tunnel, would be developed

Geese poopy desert. An empty wind tunnel. Sound appealing? Familiar perhaps?

Among other things, this is how the readers who responded to Helsingin Sanomat’s online survey describe the Töölönlahti park.

HS news recently from Little Finland, the future of which has been debated. Finlandia Hall would like to continue the building on the edge of Töölönlahti. The city of Helsinki, on the other hand, would like the cafe-event center to be an escape room for schools and daycare centers.

When readers are asked about it, many of those who responded to the survey are of the opinion that Little Finland should remain in its current position. They think it will enliven the area.

What else could there be in Töölönlahti park?

The question is topical also because Helsinki is struggling with the challenges of vitality and attraction in the city center. The city is trying to invent experiential services that cannot be found in shopping centers and that would attract people to the core.

Solar The scorched lawn doesn’t seem to make a big impression on those who wander into the Töölönlahti park.

Readers would like more trees, flowers, ice cream kiosks, pavilions and a fountain with music and colors. Users could also be found for a large muscle park in the style of Los Angeles.

A Muscle Beach-type entity could be attached to the side of the SUP rental shop, which you can come and marvel at and try. There would be bodybuilding, calisthenics, acrobatics and anything related to sports.

A new fitness center in the northern part of Töölönlahti is already being tuned.

Some of the readers wish to do things in the park for families with children. According to some, decent playgrounds are missing in the entire city center.

We need a large, fenced playground for Töölönlahti, with food trucks or cafes on the edges. The kind where you would go even further and where there were covered areas and decent climbing frames.

Demand would even be for the old-time spa atmosphere, saunas and piers where you could relax and enjoy your snacks.

An island in the middle of Töölönlahti is also being considered. There would be a terrace restaurant with a water bus connection, maybe even the possibility of relaxing.

The beaches, on the other hand, have a game area, such as giant chess pieces or places to throw petanque balls.

Geese are among the attractions of Töölönlahti Park.

In the wildest in the visions, a Finnish history theme park inspired by the nearby National Museum is proposed for Töölönlahti park.

So what could be there?

Hirsilinna, Kalevala house, medieval kievari, foresters’ alley or national writers’ poetry and aphorism alley.

One longs for a stage floating in Töölönlahti and classical music concerts. At the same time, he asks why the Opera House’s cafe is not open outside of screenings.

Lämpiö offers a great view of Töölönlahti and the old villas on the opposite shore. Yes, it would be fine to watch them with a cup of coffee through the panoramic windows even without the shows.

According to the readers, the wooden buildings of Linnulaulu should be made more accessible to the citizens of the city.

Soon The cold weather is coming to Helsinki, probably snow too.

And of course readers will find ideas for a winter Töölönlahti. The wish list includes an ice skating rink, sled rides and a glow of lights in the dark.