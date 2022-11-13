Parks | They want to renew Piritori with a “high quality level”: Large oak trees and art

The purpose of the plan is to improve the comfort and safety of the square known as “Piritori”.

Helsinki the city wants to improve the comfort of Piritori or Harju Vaasanpuistiko with new measures.

According to the presentation, the general appearance of the park, commonly known as “Piritori”, is worn and the area is currently perceived as untidy and unsafe. The plan aims to improve the appearance, comfort and safety of the park. The implementation aims at a “high urban quality level”.

Next week, Tuesday, November 15, the Helsinki City Environment Board will discuss the park and street plan for the square formed by Vaasanpuistiko, Pengerpolu and Vaasanpolu.

The plan According to

The trees in the square are planned to be thinned out so that the oaks can grow “typically into large and impressive individuals”.

Round planting areas of shrubs and perennials are planned around the preserved trees. The planning area borders Helsinginkatu in the south, in the corners of which small trees are planned to be placed. In addition, there will be bike racks and trash cans in the park.

The lighting of the park is implemented with wire lights, which are attached to the buildings and poles surrounding the square.

It is planned that the park will also include an artwork that will be part of the HAM collection of the Helsinki Art Museum, which is a series of several sculptures.

The plan the construction costs are estimated at around 1.5 million euros, which also includes the costs of the artwork.

This is the first extensive renovation work on the square since 1984, when a metro station was built there. Currently, the metro station is being renovated.

The construction of the plan is supposed to start during the years 2023–2024, as long as the subway renovation project is completed.