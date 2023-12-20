Parks | “There should be a railing here” – Matti from Helsinki has fought against the city for four long years

Matti Takala, 79, from Helsinki, has so far unsuccessfully tried to get a railing on the stairs of the theater by contacting about ten different parties.

Here it would be good to be a railing, Matti Takala and his wife stated in 2019.

The stairs between the Kaupunginteatteri and Ilolanpuisto are indeed missing a handrail, even more so for only part of the way. The couple decided to send a message to the theater.

It would be good if there was a handrail on the top level of the stairs on the park side, from which people with reduced mobility could take support. That's what the message said.

That was the beginning of communication with the city. Over the years, the couple has sent numerous messages to almost a dozen different parties, but there is still no result.

“I have persistently continued to make contact,” says Matti Takala.

Kallio is dear to Matti Takala, and that is why he is ready to put in the effort to develop the area.

In the answers received by Takala, the issue has been bounced from one city department to another.

The city is responsible for maintenance, but the railing is not part of maintenance in the city's opinion. It is not related to the Helsinki City Theater either, as the railing is not part of the property.

Actually, the question of installing the railing belongs to the owner of the plot – the City of Helsinki. And there even more specifically for the customer of the maintenance of green areas, who can refer the matter to the regional planner, because “planning new stairs in the park area requires planning”.

Helsinki in a city the size of, it doesn't matter how tasks are divided. Everyone has their own areas of responsibility. From the resident's point of view, the end result in this case is a Kafkaesque spin in a city that boasts of being the most functional in the world.

At times it has felt that nothing is happening and that the matter could not be pursued anymore, Takala admits. But as the evenings get darker, the railing has felt relevant and important again, worth the effort.

The couple, who have lived in Kallio for thirty years, are active, including going to the theater. Matti Takala would like the walking routes to be easy to navigate and safe even for those who need support on the stairs.

“And then I've tried to find some new instance to contact.”

The lower and upper ends of the stairs are on different lots. This has caused confusion.

Problem is that the stairs are partly on the side of the theater property, partly on the side of the park. The city authorities have therefore circulated the feedback provider around.

When Takala has been told that the matter has been transferred to another department, the matter has been acknowledged as processed in the same feedback channel. It's hard for a city dweller to follow what's going on.

“I think it has been dealt with when it is said that it has been assigned to a contractor.”

Despite the long wait, Takala believes the railing will still come.

Rear is right that the process should not be so painfully long.

When HS finally reaches the city representative, a surprise is revealed: the railing is coming.

“I would think that it will be there during the spring”, promises the farm manager Sari Hildén from the field of urban environment.

So, the railing is being designed in accordance with previous plans. When different plans are ready, the opinion of the city museum will also be heard before the final selection of the railing model. After that, the installation work begins.

Active the persistent work of the citizens is therefore paying off. But why did the work have to be tough and so long-lasting?

Hildén can't say that. Basically, the city fulfills the residents' wishes as far as possible.

When figuring out the twists and turns of this wish, Hildén ended up with the same thing as Takala.

“The matter has always slowly dried up, when it has remained unclear whether this is the responsibility of the city theater, the city's public areas or whose,” explains Hildén.

Stairs are a borderline case. They lead to the city theater, based on which the matter belongs to the theater. Although the theater does not own the premises, they belong to the city's facilities services. On the other hand, the theater takes care of, for example, the financing of repairs.

The stairs themselves are in the park area. Park planning, however, gave spatial services permission to design the railing as long as it fits into the whole.

Once the railing is installed, you can fortunately lean on it, regardless of whether you came from the plot.