Parks | The renovated Töölönlahti park is amazing – “You should be proud of your park”

Parks|Töölönlahti’s renovated park opened to the public this week. The maligned park is finally winning over the townspeople.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Töölönlahti park was opened to the public after the renovation. The park has a new playground, meadows and sunbeds. The innovation is praised by families with children and tourists.

On Saturday morning There is a row of strollers parked in front of the new playground in Töölönlahti park. The games are in full swing.

Children run around the park in their colorful clothes. All new stimuli must be tested. People walking in the park stop to look at the wooden playground and children playing.

The sight is not familiar, because before the park was mostly colored by yellow stunted grass.

Some of the planting areas are still empty. In the background, a beach volleyball court built in the park, next to which sun loungers have been brought.

From spring Töölönlahti park, which was under renovation until recently, was opened to the public this week. Originally, the experimental reform was supposed to be completed by July.

It’s still not ready, but now the park is open.

In the past, the area has received barks from many directions. The dreary appearance of the park in spring scolded the city council, which demanded that the city take action to improve the comfort of the park. At that time, politicians described the park as, among other things, a “dreary passageway”.

In HS’s online survey, a reader described instead, the park becomes a “goose-pooped desert.”

HS went to find out what people think about the renovated park. Has the city managed to turn the desert into an oasis?

Jussi Ollila and Svetlana Kozyreva especially liked the meadows in the area and the fact that wood was used in the construction. The children Olivia and Olavi climbed on the new stand.

Paths winding between the meadows planted by the city. The meadows are fenced because of the white-cheeked geese that thrive in the park. The meadow isn’t growing everywhere yet, but flowers have already appeared inside some fences.

The city’s meadow idea is praised From Jussi Ollilawho has come to spend Saturday in the park with his family.

“The children see flowers and butterflies that you might not otherwise see in the city.”

The reform also receives praise from the mother From Svetlana Kozyreva. He is sure that the park will be visited in the future as well.

“It will definitely be a family favorite.”

Johanna and Tinde Martinvalle were on their way to a new playground with their children Oscar and Kasper. “The playground is the best”, Kasperi knew how to tell without seeing.

Also Johanna and Tinde from Martinvalle the fact that children have been taken into account in the planning of the park is praised. They live nearby, so the park is like their backyard.

“It’s great. This used to be terribly boring, now this is really nice.”

According to Tinde, the area also seems cleaner now. The white-fronted geese have settled in one area, and have not spread throughout the park, at least at the moment.

“Many times we tried to go on a picnic, but the geese were a terrible nuisance.”

With Helene Martin instead, there would be a couple more wishes: a beach and an ashtray.

Ines and Amos Gullichsen had come to test the new playground. Ines Gullichsen wondered if the playground should be left completely wood-colored.

On wood a 2-year-old looks fearlessly romping on the climbing frame Amos Gullicshen. Mum Ines Gullichsen trying to keep up as best he can.

The Gullichsens have come to the park for the first time since the renovation of the area. They have also been to Töölönlahti park before, but then the games were played with each other. Now there are many families with children.

“It’s really much harder. More to do. Next time, we know to bring water toys and maybe also a change of socks,” says Ines Gullichsen.

You can really get your clothes wet at the playground. The park has, among other things, a fountain, a gutter and a pump. By pumping the water pump, water starts splashing out of the holes in the ground.

Olivia and Olavi were excited to play with the park’s water features. The park is still partly unfinished. Dance and performance stages are currently being built next to the playground.

Ulla Kuhlmann and Robert Lökken were in the park for the third time in a week.

The Norwegians Ulla Kuhlmann and Robert Lökken have been in Helsinki for just under a week, but this is already their third time in the park. The sun loungers have become popular, in which they are lounging this time as well.

I try to describe to them what the park was like before the renovation.

“Oh like that?” Lökken asks and points to the area on the edge of the park. The side towards Oodi and its stunted yellow grass really still reminds me of the old days.

The renovated area receives rave reviews from tourists.

“I think this will become the living room of the people of Helsinki”, says Lökken.

“You should be proud of this park. Use it,” says Kuhlmann.