Parks | The new trees died after one summer in Helsinki’s Töölö

Seedlings that were planted less than two years ago had to be pulled up dead.

From the end of autumn 2021 was wheeled into Helsinki’s Mannerheimintie with great hopes 16 young red oak seedlings.

The trees were planted in the places of diseased mountain elms that were previously cut down from the park. The new wood species was chosen for its reliability: red oak is long-lived and adaptable to demanding growing conditions. The tree has also been praised for its attractiveness and large size.

However, it happened that the red oak could not withstand the Finnish winter. All 16 seedlings died in their places. City of Helsinki wood expert Juha Raisio describes the fate of the Esplanade’s red oaks as very extraordinary.

“Such massive destruction cannot be explained by anything other than the weather.”

Reason According to Raisio, the death of trees does not exist in the species itself. Trust in the red oak is still high and the same trees are planned to be planted on the Hesperian Esplanade again.

According to Raisio, the winter of 2021–2022 was unexpectedly harsh in the south and it was also visible in the plants. That winter there was news in Helsinki from numerous snow storms, due to which the city’s plowing equipment was constantly in use. During the winter, we also saw severe freezing temperatures. The snowfall and cold air that continued well into March left their mark on the tree seedlings that had started life.

“I was surprised myself when I went to see them in the spring. I distinctly remember that only three or five had buds. It was mass destruction,” says Raisio.

Of trees the fate was sealed this week, when the city went to pick up the dead rangas when they were dry. According to Raisio, it is fortunate that the dead trees are located in the park, because the costs of replanting in the park are moderate.

In the event of an accident, of course, the price used to buy the seedlings, as well as the time and labor used to plant them, is lost. When planting in a park, the price of a single tree seedling can be estimated at around 1,500 euros. If the same had happened on the side of the street, the price of planting a seedling could have risen to 10,000 euros.

The city decided a few years ago to replace the traditional elms of the Hesperian Esplanade with another type of tree, as the elm is prone to plant diseases.