Parks | The name of Koffi park is changing – In the background, a grammar rule that few people know

Parks|A motion has been made to change the spelling of the parks. Names are changed, as spelling rules have become more precise over time.

Several The spelling of the names of Helsinki parks will change in the fall, if the proposal of the nomenclature committee of the city of Helsinki is accepted.

A total of nineteen names will be spelled differently if the plan goes ahead. Some of the corrections only apply to Finnish names, some only to Swedish names, and some to both.

Reason to change names can be found in history.

Names have been given in different eras. In the past, the spelling rules for formula names were not fully established.

A grammar rule – or spelling rule – that surprisingly few people know is that many place names should be spelled together. Although in many places regulations there are exceptions.

“The names of markets and squares are written according to the same general principles as the official names of streets and roads, i.e. the name of the plan (names marked on the station plan). The suffix of the name indicating the type of place (market, square) is written together with the initial part”, it is written in the Kielitoimisto’s instruction bank.

Now the names are renewed and unified to match the current rules.

Written opinions about the names can be left until Monday, July 15, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the Helsinki City Registry Office.

The names will be corrected by the decision of the site plan manager in the fall of 2024, if the proposal is implemented.

See the changing names here: