Parks The flooded Kaisaniemenpuisto will be restored to a completely new faith – this is how the green area in the heart of Helsinki will change

Due to the high costs, the renovation will be carried out in stages in the next few years.

To the sniff Helsinki’s Kaisaniemenpuisto and the adjacent Varsapuistikko along Kaisaniemenkatu will be renovated.

The aim of the plan is to improve the functioning of the parks while respecting their historical value and at the same time repairing parts that are in poor condition. Kaisaniemenpuisto is the oldest park in the center of Helsinki.

The users of Kaisaniemenpuisto and Varsapuistikko are especially the residents of the area, kindergarten children and schoolchildren. In addition, a lot of both walkers and cyclists pass through the parks.

Kaisaniemenpuisto the pool will be renovated and rows of wood will be restored to its edges. The fountain is illuminated and its look is set to be restored to its 1920s design.

A new playground will be built north of the pool. The playground uses play equipment and surface materials suitable for the historic site.

The playground next to Kaisaniemi Primary School will also be renovated.

A new, southern entrance to the botanical garden will be made via Svante Olsson’s park street. The tennis courts will be moved closer to the eastern edge of the park and a sports activity will be formed in connection with them.

The sand field is being developed as an event field that also serves sports enthusiasts. The field is to be frozen during frosty winters. Sufficient preconditions for the city’s Agile Kiosk operations will be built to the north of the field.

A park-like new look will be created at the northern entrance to Kaisaniemi Park with the help of a green planting and living area.

The use of the shore of Kaisaniemenla Bay will change from a boat storage area to a shore promenade, where an outdoor fitness area will be located. Infrared reservations will be made for possible restaurant ships along the old beach wall to be renovated.

The placement of art in Kaisaniemenpuisto will be investigated during further planning in cooperation with the Helsinki Art Museum.

In Varsapuisto, vegetation, furniture and coatings are renewed. Deteriorated trees and shrubs will be removed or replanted and the round perennial area at the northern tip will be regenerated.

Helsinki the urban environment board approved the park plans at its meeting on tuesday.

The total area of ​​the design area is approximately 12.2 hectares. The cost of building Kaisaniemenpuisto is over 18 million euros and the cost of building Varsapuistikko is about 200,000 euros.

The construction of the parks will be started in the next few years. Construction will be carried out in stages due to high costs.