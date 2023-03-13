Parks | Oak trees are being felled from Helsinki’s “Piritori” before the extensive renovation that starts in the summer

The city of Helsinki promises that the area will change from a “disreputable square to a pleasant event venue”.

in Helsinki Trees will be felled from Vaasa park this week. This is a prelude to the larger upheaval starting in the summer, where the square located next to the Sörnäinen metro station and also known as Piritori is promised to be renovated into a pleasant place.

In March, four oak trees are planned to be felled so that the remaining trees would have more space and light to grow large.

Shrubs and perennials are growing around the preserved trees. The square should therefore become greener than it is now, despite the felling of trees.

The actual renovation work on the square is planned to start at the beginning of July. At that time, practically the entire square is dug open.

The last time such a large renovation was carried out in Vaasanpuistiko and the adjacent Pengerpolu and Vaasanpolu was in 1984, when the metro station was opened.

Now the city of Helsinki promises that the area will change from a “disreputable square to a pleasant event venue”.

In addition to vegetation, the square is promised more light. The square and the surrounding paths will be paved with a new multicolored natural stone slab. The city promises that it will create a clear place for events. The new stone is also suitable for terraces and various sales points. New trash cans and bike racks are also coming.

An artwork consisting of five sculptures, which belongs to the Helsinki Art Museum’s Hami collections, will also be placed in the park.

To the plans originally there were no park benches at all. In the street plan approved by the politicians at the end of last year, it was finally decided that a few groups of individual chairs would be placed in the square.

The street plan also outlines that the chairs will be removed if their use causes too much disturbance.

It is promised to be ready in the summer of 2024.