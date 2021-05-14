Parks Instagram filled with pink pictures of Roihuvuori – Cherry Park is undergoing a major renovation, and soon it will be even more magnificent

Roihuvuori Cherry Park, which has flourished with the Japanese-style hanami celebration, is being renovated. Landscaping utilizes floodwaters that have caused flooding.

Roihuvuori the admirable Cherry Park is becoming an even more spectacular entity. Currently, the brightest splendor of cherry blossoms is underway, which attracts a lot of people to the place – and makes Cherry Park possibly Helsinki’s most popular in social media place markings as well.

Hanami’s spenders can also spot extensive alterations to the park.

In a project that has been going on for six years, a total of 90 new cherry trees are coming to the area. Perhaps the most spectacular reform, however, is the construction of a new pond named after the irises, familiarly irises, in the southern part of the park.

There are 16 varieties of various irises or irises coming, and so far less than 2,800 individuals have been planted. According to the City of Helsinki, the price estimate for the park renovation is approximately EUR 2.5 million.

Micaela Wilkman photographed Salli Kaavinen, who arrived from Nurmijärvi, in the shade of cherry trees. They had arrived on the scene attracted by Instagram images.­

Cherry Park the southwest corner and southern part of the area has been burdened by the flooding of rainwater on Abraham Wetter’s road. The part of the renovation that is still in progress is the improvement of the stormwater runoff flowing through the park and the stormwater lines led under Abraham Wetter’s road so that stormwater will no longer flood the street area.

“Hulevesi comes from a large area, including the widely paved Herttoniemi industrial area,” says the landscape architect Tiina Perälä.

Perälä Landscape Architects Näkymä has been responsible for planning the park renovation carried out by the City of Helsinki.

At the end of the year, the dog park, which was previously located in the southern part, has been replaced by a pond and a stream-like water theme. The dog park was moved to a new location nearby.

According to Perälä, the pond is shaped so that stormwater lingers in it for a long time. The water will eventually be diverted to Porolahti.

The ongoing splendor of cherry blossoms attracted a large crowd to the park.­

In June a gentle arch bridge is brought to the water. In addition, a living pier will be erected on the edge of the iris pond.

“The stick ditch is turned into a diverse water theme. It gives the townspeople a chance to refresh and stop. A Japanese atmosphere has been sought. ”

The event field in the middle of the park and the northern slope filled with cherry trees have already been renovated. The corner of Sahaajankatu and Abraham Wetter road will become a spectacular entrance to both the Cherry Park and Roihuvuori.

“Autumn colors, red brown and shades of yellow larch have also been considered for the park, so that the park is beautiful even outside of cherry blossoms,” says Perälä.

Helsinki city ​​park plan sees the whole set of changes.

Flowering trees can admire other districts. The City of Helsinki’s tree register data shows where the trees of the genus Prunus are, ie cherries, and also now flowering plants.

Also The city of Kerava has put a cherry tree tour on the map.