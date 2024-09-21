Parks | HS saw drug dealing and violence in Kaisaniemipuisto – the police plan to increase visible surveillance

Parks|According to the Helsinki police, there is violence among drug users in Kaisaniemipuisto, says the police.

HS said in a published on Saturday in his storyhow restless it is in Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi Park on a weekday evening. During two hours, the reporter and cameraman witnessed how an open drug trade takes place in the park. In addition, there were several violent situations in the park.

Head of the Helsinki Police’s Alarm and Control Unit, Chief Commissioner Heikki Porola says the police have similar observations about Kaisaniemipuisto as reported in the Helsingin Sanomat story.

“Drugs are used in Kaisaniemi park and there is violence in the park. Violence happens between drug users, they rob each other. According to the police’s findings, bystanders are not subjected to violence. There has been a drug and violence problem in Kaisaniemipuisto for years,” states Porola.

Police get a lot of alerts for Kaisaniemi park and its surroundings.

“Kaisaniemi park is part of the Kamppi–Kluuvi area, where the police receive many alarms. There is usually a need for supervision at intersections where people move a lot. Such places are, for example, near transport stations and shopping centers.”

According to Porola, the police intend to increase visible surveillance in Kaisaniemi park in the future.

“The Kaisaniemi park is one of the police’s key surveillance targets, where visible and invisible surveillance is carried out. The organization of the police is currently being renewed. After the reform, the proportion of visible supervision will increase from the total supervision. The share of visible supervision will also increase in Kaisaniemi park.”

Kaisaniemi park is currently being renovated. The repair work has made the park a maze in places. According to Porola, the maze has slightly increased the restlessness of the park.

“The Kaisaniemi park is dark and maze-like in places due to renovations, and this has made the activities of drug users a little easier.”