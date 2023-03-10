Parks | Haaga’s alpine rose park will be renovated next summer

The park will get a new gate at the entrance and more plantings.

The Hague The renewal of the alpine rose park will continue next summer, says the city of Helsinki.

During the renovation, the main entrance towards Laajasuontie will get a new gate, and the area will also be improved with plantings.

Due to construction work, the city will cut down one tree during March before the birds nest.

Reforms in connection with the park, more than 20 new rhododendrons, perennials and vines will be planted, among other things.

More bike racks and trash cans will also be installed in the park.

The renovation work is scheduled to be completed at the end of August. The park is open to visitors throughout the renovation.

To the area the renovation already started last summer, when there were new Guide boards and audio guidance.

Haaga’s Alpine Rose Park is a popular summer attraction. Thousands of people visit the park during the flowering period in May-June.