POLICE patrols are being stepped up across popular inland beauty spots across the Costa Blanca and Valencia regions during the Easter holiday period.

The Valencian Government has also launched a ‘Safe Easter’ campaign in tandem with the policing boost.

Speaking after a meeting with regional officials, Justice Minister, Gabriela Bravo, said: “We are mobilizing our efforts to cover natural parks and camping areas to ensure health safety.”

She also expressed concern that increased visitors could trigger fires.

“We cannot forget that the massive presence of visitors in these natural areas also poses a serious risk to our natural heritage,” she added.

Police patrols are ‘being tripled’ according to Bravo, who also talked about the region’s ‘Safe Easter’ campaign.

“It is important to convey to everybody that we can do all kinds of activities during the holidays, but must always be done responsibly with prevention and prudence.”

The campaign emphasizes that it is everyone’s responsibility to respect the four basic safety measures, namely: hand hygiene; social distancing; mask wearing: and good ventilation.

It also reminds residents of restrictions on numbers for gatherings, namely a maximum of four people in public spaces and just family members in private ones.