An Italian study sheds light on the long-term effects of the drug on neuroplasticity

The drug used for over 60 years for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease offers a new treatment perspective. In fact, a response from patients was observed which over the years had not been particularly studied and used from a clinical point of view. This answer is defined Long-Lasting Response capable of modifying brain neuroplasticity, that is, that complex mechanism that our brain uses to compensate for the deficit conditions resulting from the disease. Furthermore, it facilitates motor learning which is strongly compromised in Parkinson’s disease. This was demonstrated by a team of neurologists from the University of Catania led by Mario Zappia and made up of Giorgia Sciacca, Giovanni Mostile, Ivano Disilvestro, Giulia Donzuso and Alessandra Nicoletti,

I study

The article entitled “Long-Duration Response to Levodopa, Motor Learning, and Neuroplasticity in Early Parkinson’s Disease” studied a particular response in Parkinson’s disease to levodopa, the drug that is administered to be transformed into dopamine, a substance missing in Parkinsonians. This particular pharmacological response to levodopa, although known since the drug was introduced for the treatment of Parkinson’s in the early 1970s, has sparked new interest in recent years. It is now believed that the long-lasting response does not only have to do with the clinical and motor improvement of the Parkinsonian patient, but that it may be an effect linked to that of motor learning, which is known to be capable of modify brain neuroplasticity. The objective of the research was precisely to highlight changes in brain neuroplasticity induced both by the long-lasting response to levodopa and by motor learning through the analysis of some neurophysiological parameters expressing brain neuroplasticity. We studied 41 patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the early stages and subjected to biweekly treatment with levodopa at a fixed dosage known to produce an optimal long-lasting response in approximately 50% of cases; some patients were randomized to perform a motor learning treatment and others, however, did not undergo any motor exercise. Neurophysiological markers of brain neuroplasticity were evaluated before and after treatments. The most important result obtained highlighted that the neurophysiological parameters, expression of brain neuroplasticity, changed significantly in patients who developed a long-lasting response and even more so in those who, in addition to presenting the pharmacological response, had undergone motor learning training. These changes were not observed in the remaining patients. The conclusion of the research led to the hypothesis that levodopa did not have a unique action: in fact, taking levodopa is not enough to modify brain neuroplasticity, since brain neuroplasticity undergoes changes only in those patients who develop the long-term response. duration and even more so in those who simultaneously carry out physical exercise. The Catania study has elegantly demonstrated that the long-lasting response to levodopa is able to modify brain neuroplasticity, compromised in subjects with Parkinson’s, and is able to improve the effects of motor learning which has always been the main objective of rehabilitation in this field. .