A latest generation device for deep neurostimulation capable of optimizing therapy and improving the quality of life of Parkinson's patients has been implanted for the first time in Italy. The operation, performed by neurologists, anesthetists and neurosurgeons from the IRCCS of the Bologna Local Health Authority at the beginning of January, involved a 66-year-old patient from Bologna. At the beginning of the year, the Irccs “became a national pilot center for the implantation of this innovative technology”, indicates a note from the health company.

Deep brain stimulation surgery is offered to patients who, despite responding to drug therapy, show daily fluctuations that compromise their quality of life. The treatment, dedicated to people with certain characteristics, consists of the implantation of a stimulator which transmits electric current, stimulating, thanks to electrodes, the deep nuclei of the brain, improving the symptoms of the disease, as well as the patient's quality of life. Stimulation of certain areas of the brain blocks the signals that cause the disabling motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. As a result, many people can gain greater control over their entire body movements.

The peculiarity of the intervention lies in the sophisticated device, capable of stimulating the 'target nucleus' and recording its activity in real time, thus allowing clinicians to precisely observe the results of the set therapy, optimizing it promptly based on the response of each patient. Furthermore, since it is a rechargeable device, the stimulator – generally implanted under the skin inside the rib cage – has a greater longevity, which avoids, over time, further interventions to replace the battery.

A more precise and appropriate neurostimulation, as well as a longer life of the device (allowed by a Bluetooth charging system that can be used independently by the patient) significantly improve the patients' quality of life.

Approximately 4,000 patients with Parkinson's disease are followed at the Irccs Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna, a third level center which includes a network of local neurologists and a multi-specialist network of professionals dedicated to taking care of the patient based on the specific needs of the patient. stage of the disease.

Patients with Parkinson's disease who are candidates for deep neurostimulation surgery are hospitalized at the Neuromet operating unit where they are subjected to clinical and instrumental tests aimed at excluding contraindications and evaluating the anesthetic risk. For patients found suitable for the operation, each discussed in a multidisciplinary team, hospitalizations are scheduled for implantation of the innovative medical device. After the implantation of the neurostimulator, during the first months following the operation, the patient is monitored closely in a dedicated clinic.