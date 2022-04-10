from Health editorial staff

Scientific research starts from the information that will allow the improvement of knowledge to outline specific diagnostic-therapeutic paths suitable for patients

Academy LIMPE – DISMOVthe Italian Scientific Society dealing with Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders and the LIMPE Foundation for Parkinson’s Onluswhich organizes awareness-raising and fundraising initiatives for research, turn the spotlight on the relevance of epidemiological data regarding neurodegenerative diseases on the occasion of the World Parkinson’s Day on April 11th.

Movement disorders of the hypokinetic or hyperkinetic type are the source of a high degree of disability and definitive epidemiological data on the distribution of these diseases on the national territory are not currently available – says Professor Mario Zappia, President of the LIMPE-DISMOV Academy -. On the occasion of this important day we want to share ours with patients RADAC project (Collected Clinical Data) which aims to allow the systematic collection of clinical data on subjects affected by different types of movement disorders, residing in the various Italian regions. In particular, the Foundation and the Academy aim to: Promote the use in the various Centers dealing with movement disorders of systems for evaluating and acquiring homogeneous clinical data; this will allow to define the prevalence and incidence of these pathologies at regional and national level, to describe the natural history of movement disorders and to identify clinical subtypes together with risk factors and protective factors, concludes Professor Leonardo Lopiano, President of the LIMPE Foundation for Parkinson’s Onlus.