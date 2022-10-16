Researchers from the University of Manchester in the UK said they found a way to control skin secretions for Parkinson’s disease, through a simple three-minute test that uses cotton swabs and mass spectrometry to detect hundreds of unique lipids associated with the disease. Scientists write that “the identification of robust biomarkers to complete clinical diagnosis will accelerate treatment options.”

The results of this discovery were published in the scientific journal Journal of American Chemical Society.

New test for Parkinson’s disease: here’s how it works

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic and progressive movement disorder that affects nearly one million people in the United States. About 60,000 Americans get a Parkinson’s diagnosis every year.

This condition develops when the brain does not produce enough dopamine, the “pleasure” neurotransmitter that also helps control movement and coordination. Experts predict that its growth will continue and extend to young people. Such a grim reality makes early diagnosis ever more urgent.

There is currently no definitive test for Parkinson’s disease. Healthcare specialists evaluate symptoms, history, and brain scans to reach a diagnosis. Mark Frasier, Ph.D. is the Chief Scientific Officer of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. In a podcast of April 2022, Dr. Frasier explained the diagnostic dilemma:

“[Può] be a really long journey […] to get a diagnosis, because Parkinson’s can look like many different things. And aging introduces many different complicated factors that may not be Parkinson’s. The way it is currently done and is typically in a studio [neurologo]they will perform tapping tests and have people walk and evaluate their movements ”.

“It is really up to the neurologist to make that diagnosis. And it is difficult because the symptoms increase and decrease from day to day and even from hour to hour. It is often difficult for a neurologist to really assess those symptoms in a 20-minute visit, ”said Frasier.

The increased production of sebum, an oily substance naturally present throughout human skin, is a telltale symptom of Parkinson’s disease, first documented in 1927. Biofluid analyzes revealed that the onset of PD can produce changes in its composition.

The present study was inspired by Gioia Milne, a Scottish woman and a retired nurse with hereditary hyperosmia – unusual and heightened sensitivity to odors. previous search reported that Milne one day noticed that her husband’s distinctive scent had changed before he showed any clinical symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Milne’s husband Les was diagnosed with the disease more than a decade after Milne first detected the smell. After the formal diagnosis, the couple met others in a Parkinson’s support group in the UK and Milne immediately noticed that they had the same distinctive odor. It wasn’t until then that she linked the smell to PD. Les died in 2015.

Milne has since collaborated with scientists to further study his ‘super odor’ abilities and how this can help improve diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

Prof. Perdita Barran, Ph.D., who led the present study at the University of Manchester, told the BBC that the potential of a diagnostic test for Parkinson’s disease would be “transformative” as no tests are currently available. chemists. In the interview with the BBC, Prof. Barran said the researchers are looking to partner with local hospital laboratories and implement the test in the Manchester area over the next two years.

The Manchester team recruited people from 27 clinics across the UK, collecting 150 sebum samples from participants, including 79 samples from people with PD. The remaining 71 were used as controls by individuals without the disease. The researchers rubbed the subjects’ middle backs with medical cotton swabs to collect the skin oils. Then, they transported the samples to a facility until testing.

Next, the chemists transferred the sebum to filter paper, which they cut into small triangles. Adding solvent and applying tension helped transfer the sebum constituents into a mass spectrometer.

Co-authors stated: “Here, we demonstrate the use of direct sebum infusion from skin swabs using paper spray ionization coupled with ion mobility mass spectrometry. […] to determine the regulation of the molecular classes of lipids in the sebum that are diagnostic of PD. “

Eventually, 4,200 unique features were detected. Of these, 500 were different among individuals with PD than in the control group. Neurologist Monti Silverdale, Ph.D., the clinical lead on the study, noted, “This test has the potential to greatly improve the diagnosis and management of people with Parkinson’s disease.”

Dr. Natalie Diaz, a neurologist at the Pacific Movements Disorder Center at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, California. She was not involved in the study, she noted that the Manchester researchers’ findings may suggest that their method can identify patients with PD.

The expert, however, stated: “Unlike previous studies in this group, no clinical data are available on patients with PD enrolled in this study to understand whether this rapid and inexpensive method is sensitive enough to identify patients with PD in the study. untreated initial phase compared to those without PD “.

Dr Diaz also mentioned: “Since no information is provided on how the diagnosis of PD was made, it is also not clear whether sebum as a biomarker would help differentiate patients with early PD from other forms of degenerative parkinsonism.”

Diaz was impressed that testing for sebum can be non-invasive and cost-effective. She wondered, however, how her sensitivity and accuracy were comparable to current diagnostic tools. Some individuals may produce less or more sebum, affecting test results.

Seborrhea or seborrheic dermatitis affects about 5% of adults. This skin condition, commonly associated with PD, could reduce sebum production. The study authors recognized that sample collection efficiency could vary from person to person.

“We are extremely excited about these results which bring us closer to making a diagnostic test for Parkinson’s disease that could be used in the clinic,” said Dr. Barran in a press release.

"We are extremely excited about these results which bring us closer to making a diagnostic test for Parkinson's disease that could be used in the clinic," said Dr. Barran in a press release.

Dr. Barran founded Sebomix, Ltd. to explore the use of sebum as a diagnostic tool for PD. Manchester researchers collaborated with Parkinson's UK, the Michael J. Fox Foundation and the Royal Society to study sebum samples. According to a press release, their ongoing work to date has recruited more than 2,000 people.