Crucial discovery in the disease of Parkinsons: a research conducted by Sapienza University of Rome and by the Irccs Neuromed of Pozzilli (Is) puts the spotlight on muscle stiffness, one of the main signs in the disease, for a long time an enigma for clinicians which, in addition to making movement difficult, can cause pain to the patient. By revealing a neural network involved in the symptom, the study paves the way for more targeted and effective therapies.

The study, conducted on 20 patients with Parkinson’s disease compared with 25 healthy people – explains Neuromed in a note – used a robotic system that allowed to passively extend the wrist of the subjects studied. By varying the speed of the movements, and associating the results with neurophysiological measurements, the researchers were able to quantify the stiffness and relate the biomechanical components (due to bones, joints, muscles and tendons) with those due directly to the activity of the nervous system.

“We have created – says Antonio Suppa, Department of Human Neurosciences, Sapienza University of Rome and Irccs Neuromed – a new experimental paradigm based on robotic instrumentation integrated with neurophysiology which allowed to further explore one of the 3 cardinal clinical signs of Parkinson’s disease. The understanding of stiffness in this pathology, in fact, is practically still unknown. To date, clinicians have few tools available to classify and measure it, and the approach is based on clinical scales performed by the operator”.

To make progress in this field, innovative methodological approaches are needed that can objectively measure Parkinsonian stiffness, discriminate the different biomechanical sources of muscle tone and elucidate the contribution of specific neurophysiological responses, such as reflexes. The authors of the scientific work have moved precisely in this direction. “The combined use of the robot and neurophysiology – concludes Francesco Asci, first author of the study – has allowed us to integrate all the data with an algorithm capable of distinguishing the various components responsible for stiffness. This led to the discovery of a nervous network involved in this specific aspect of the pathology which, we recall, is a key aspect of Parkinson’s disease”.