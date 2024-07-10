Home page World

Does Joe Biden suffer from Parkinson’s? Rumors have been denied by the White House. Certain signs can indicate the disease.

Munich – With the TV duel between US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump stands Biden’s Health The well-being of the 81-year-old president is repeatedly questioned, especially by his 78-year-old rival Trump. Speculations about a possible Parkinson’s disease are in the roomThe disease is widespread and can be recognized by the first symptoms.

US President ill? Parkinson’s speculations surrounding Joe Biden – Recognize first symptoms

According to the German Society for Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders (DPG), Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in Germany. Around 400,000 people are affected by the disease. It mostly occurs in people over the age of 55. According to the University Hospital Zurich (USZ), men are slightly more often affected than women.

Parkinson’s: First symptoms indicate disease

Dopamine acts as a hormone-like messenger that enables communication between nerve cells. In Parkinson’s disease, the cells that produce dopamine in particular die. This leads to a dopamine deficiency, which can result in an excess of other neurotransmitters in the brain. The resulting imbalance can lead to motor symptoms. Many early symptoms can be noticed years before the diagnosis.

The first signs may already indicate a progression of the brain disease:

REM sleep behavior disorders

Olfactory disorders

Visual disturbances

Pain in muscles and joints

Reduced swinging of the arms when walking

Disorders of fine motor skills

Tiredness and exhaustion

uncertainty

Tremors

Source: DPG

Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease – cause often unknown

In addition, other symptoms can occur that lead to disorders of the brain. The nervous system, which supplies organs, can also be affected. Other symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are:

Tremor

Movement disorders such as stiffness of the muscles (rigor)

Slowed movements (bradykinesia) and balance disorders

Freezing movements

Difficulty speaking and swallowing

Disturbances of vegetative functions (e.g. blood pressure and digestion)

sleep disorders

Depression and mental impairments up to dementia

Source: DPG

The cause of Parkinson’s is still unknown. According to the University Hospital of Zurich (USZ), 75 percent of those affected suffer from “idiopathic Parkinson’s syndrome”. There are no identifiable causes for this form of the disease. However, science has discovered that in idiopathic Parkinson’s syndrome, a protein folds abnormally and is deposited in nerve cells, which leads to the premature death of these cells. Why the protein behaves in this way remains unclear.

First signs of Parkinson’s – science continues research

In the remaining 25 percent of Parkinson’s cases, the cause is known. Some sufferers have a genetic predisposition, for example if a family member is ill. In addition, environmental influences or other diseases can trigger symptomatic Parkinson’s syndrome. In atypical Parkinson’s syndrome, neurodegenerative diseases are the cause, in which the protein is pathologically deposited and nerve cells die.

Disclaimer The information provided in this article is no substitute for consulting a doctor. Only specialists can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

Despite advances in Parkinson’s research in recent years, the disease cannot yet be stopped. Scientists are working on detecting Parkinson’s early and developing appropriate treatments. A study offers hope as to how the spread of Parkinson’s can be stopped. (vk)