Speculation about Joe Biden’s neurological deterioration was heightened yesterday when The New York Times obtained access to the White House visitor log and discovered that a Parkinson’s specialist visited the White House eight times in eight months, from July last year to March this year, the most recent date available.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said categorically that the 81-year-old president “does not show symptoms of Parkinson’s, nor is he being treated for it,” but her refusal to provide details about the specialist’s visits “for reasons of privacy” and “security” has fueled the controversy.

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist specializing in movement disorders who recently published a paper on Parkinson’s, describes his role on his LinkedIn profile as “supporting the White House Medical Unit,” where he has worked for more than 12 years. That spans from the Obama administration to the current one, including Donald Trump. While Biden was vice president, he visited the presidential mansion on at least 10 occasions. The number of visits during the Trump administration is unknown because Trump rescinded the policy of making guest books public, but there are many calls for both candidates to undergo neurological exams that should be made public because of their advanced age.

The president sees a neurologist “once a year” as part of his checkup, the White House said, but he denies having undergone specific tests. He attributes the confused hesitations seen in the debate to fatigue from having been up until 2 a.m. “It makes me nervous that people keep talking about it,” Biden admitted in an interview with Morning Joe. “I was speaking to crowds that same night and I have continued to do so from Atlanta to North Carolina and Pennsylvania right after. What has Trump done or said, other than deny or lie about what he stands for?” he countered.

Biden is entrenched in his stance of not giving up his candidacy to renew his mandate for another four years in the November elections, but the pressure continues to mount