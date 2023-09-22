Stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, migraine, sleep disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsies: these are the best known among hundreds of neurological pathologies which, according to the World Health Organization, affect one billion people in the world and are tamong the main causes of disability and loss of autonomy.

There good news is that Many of these conditions can be prevented disabling diseases that affect the nervous system. This is the message launched by the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), on the occasion of the second national neurology day which occurs on 22 September, with the information and awareness campaign “Protect your brain, rely on the neurologist” on its social channels, also supported by the actor and musician Stefano Fresi. Sin neurologists answer questions (not on specific health conditions) posed by users through interaction with posts or stories on Instagram, Twitter and on the Facebook page of the Scientific Society.