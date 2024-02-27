A few days after being available on the market, folsevodopa/foscarbidopa was administered by subcutaneous infusion in Pavia at the Parkinson and movement disorders complex structure of the Mondino Irccs Foundation, which is positioned as the second structure in Italy to have applied this therapeutic innovation. Under the guidance of Roberta Zangaglia, Mondino was chosen to treat a patient with Parkinson's disease and motor fluctuations. Subcutaneous administration – in fact, the institute reports – presents advantages for the patient as it guarantees stable control of symptoms, and is particularly suitable for advanced disease with severe motor fluctuations that are difficult to control with oral pharmacological therapy.

Levodopa – recalls a note – is considered among the best for the treatment of this disease, but fluctuations in plasma drug concentrations with oral therapy are often associated with unsatisfactory control of motor symptoms and the development of involuntary movements. The innovative technology of foslevodopa/foscarbidopa has allowed for the first time the infusion of levodopa subcutaneously and this route of administration has allowed us to improve the 'on' time without dyskinesia and to reduce the daytime and nighttime 'off' phases. This new therapeutic strategy will be able to improve the quality of life of patients with Parkinson's disease treated at the Irccs Fondazione Mondino.

To introduce this new therapy among the therapeutic possibilities offered to patients in record time, a team made up of department doctors: Micol Avenali and Francesca Valentino, the specialist doctors Giorgio Belluscio, Luca Gallo, Simone Malaspina and Piefrancesco Mitrotti, and the nurses of the Parkinson Unit coordinated by Cinzia Chionne.