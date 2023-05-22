Parkinson’s disease, the study that links it to a very common chemical product: trichlorethylene

A new American study has discovered a chemical substance associated with the risk to contract the Parkinson’s disease. It’s about the trichlorethylene (TCE), a compound – highly toxic and carcinogenic – better known by the name of trichlorethylene which until the 1970s was used extensively in numerous applications in the food, pharmaceutical and military industries. Published in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease, the research related theexposure (often unaware) to this chemical with the global increase in disease cases, more than doubled in the past 30 years.

“Millions of people around the world have been and continue to be exposed to this ubiquitous environmental contaminant – underlined the authors of the study -. Our findings raise an important question, so further studies will be needed to provide definitive proof of the association between trichlorethylene and Parkinson’s.” The researchers looked further 300 thousand veterans and detected a 70% increase risk of neurodegenerative disease in those who served at least three months at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, between 1975 and 1985: in this case it was thedrinking water.

Once penetrated into soil and groundwater, TCE can persist for decades before being disposed of. Nevertheless, it is still possible to find it in some today hardware stores, and used as a degreasing solvent, although its use is recommended only by wearing a mask, gloves and protective goggles, to avoid any type of contact. When inhaled, the substance depresses the central nervous system and produces symptoms such as headache, confusion, difficulty in motor coordination, while prolonged exposure would increase the possibility of developing Parkinson’s sixfold.

