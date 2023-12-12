Of Danilo di Diodorus

If those who care for the Parkinson's patient at home experience depression, the patient will also encounter emergencies more often. But little is done to support caregivers

There is a relationship between the psychological well-being or discomfort of those who take care of a person who suffers from Parkinson's disease

and the quality of life of the latter. If the caregiver – as the person who provides care to the patient at home is called – faces a depressive symptoms, it is very likely that the other person will need to use emergency services more frequently, show greater daily difficulties and also run a greater risk of ending up in a care facility. It would therefore be important that i caregivers received as much support as possiblebecause the well-being of those affected by it also depends on their well-being Parkinson's disease

.

The (lack of) support from caregivers This correlation emerged clearly from a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open by a group led by Rudmila Rashid Department of Neurology of the Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, which evaluated over 450 patient-caregiver pairs, following them over time. LThe importance of caregivers in influencing the course of Parkinson's disease and the quality of life of those who suffer from it was at the center of the initiatives of National Parkinson's Day on 25 November. One of the central themes was precisely the level of support that is or should be provided to caregivers of those suffering from Parkinson's disease. First of all, we must distinguish the figure of the caregiver who works for a professional activity, and therefore has a working relationship with the person with a disability, from that of the family caregiver says Mario Zappia, President of the LIMPE Foundation for Parkinson's Onlus. These are two very different situations. The family caregiver lives with the person with Parkinson's and is affected and involved by the disease, even though he is not directly disabled himself. For this function it must be said that very little is still being done at an institutional level. There is a 2017 law that provides for the role of family caregiver, but a law that had an initial financial allocation that was not particularly substantial, also because it was aimed at all chronic conditions, and not just Parkinson's disease. In the following legislatures, several bills were presented to further define the figure of the family caregiver, but so far this figure has not been regulated or recognised. And the economic support that should be assigned to those who carry out this function is also missing. In fact, these are people who end up being deprived of important subjective rights, as emerged from the round table "Parkinson and Caregiver", held on the occasion of the preview of National Parkinson's Day.

The differences in Italy There are also probably important territorial differences in the level of support offered to caregivers, for example north/south. In fact we do not have an organic vision of the problem on a national basis, says Zappia. There are social situations, such as in southern Italy, where women have a lower rate of professional employment and therefore they are the ones who look after their disabled family member. In other areas, however, it is not always the family caregiver who takes care of the person with Parkinson's, also because to do so they would have to give up a professional activity. In general, we can say that Even today there are many unmet needs of caregivers. In fact, the family caregiver is now left completely alone in providing assistance, in choosing decisions on what to do and in managing the bureaucratic tasks that this condition requires. The result of this lack of support is that caregivers often end up almost completely renouncing their lives and losing subjective rights that should instead be recognized. For this reason it would be important to have the possibility of providing compensation aimed at compensating what is lost due to commitments in assistance. Furthermore, it would be desirable to be able to provide some home services that are still missing today.

