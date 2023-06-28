Of Daniela Calandrella

Physical exercise, an appropriate diet, monitoring of any concomitant diseases and cardiovascular risk can help maintain good control of Parkinson’s symptoms

In Parkinson’s is the deterioration always slow or can it accelerate? I imagine that the aggravation depends on the loss of gray matter: if so, what can be done to slow down the progression of the damage?

He answers Daniela Calandrella, neurologist, Grisons Foundation for Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a chronic and multifaceted disease, with a presentation, course and a response to drug treatment which can vary considerably from individual to individual, and between the two sexes, elements that suggest that Parkinson's may not exist as a single entity, even if patients share common pathogenetic mechanisms that cause accelerated neuronal death, mainly of dopaminergic neurons of the cerebral black substance. This progressive loss of neurons of the dopaminergic circuit, but also of other cerebral, motor and non-motor circuits, is partly responsible for the gradual worsening of the disease.

Cardiovascular risk and lifestyles Rapid deterioration in general is not typical and should always be investigated thoroughly with your neurologist. Parkinson’s is progressive, but most patients live long and in very good condition. Researchers have attempted to identify predictors of worsening motor symptoms, among which are the increased cardiovascular risk and lifestyles that can modify the progression of disorders and influence the risk of mortality, including practicing regular physical activity. Physical exercise, an appropriate diet, monitoring of any concomitant diseases and cardiovascular risk may help maintain good control of Parkinson’s symptoms.