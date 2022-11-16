Parkinson’s and advanced therapies: this is the theme at the center of the eighth Congress of the Italian Academy for the study of Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders (Limpe-Dismov), underway in Naples from today to 18 November. Focusing on the delicate moment in which patients begin to show symptoms such as motor fluctuations and hyperkinesis, or periods of prolonged or unpredictable motor block, and involuntary movements that cause severe disabilities and significantly impact their quality of life, is the symposium ‘The use of apomorphine in Parkinson’s disease: advantages and areas for improvement’, sponsored by Ever Pharma and scheduled for tomorrow.

“In many patients it may happen that, after several years, the therapy taken orally is no longer able to control the symptoms satisfactorily – says Fabrizio Stocchi of the University and Irccs San Raffaele Rome – In 40-50% of cases motor fluctuations appear after 5 years of treatment and 80% occur after 10 years, while the prevalence of hyperkinesias in patients following long-term care varies from 30 to 80%”.

It is essential – reads a note from Ever Pharma – an appropriate therapeutic approach that takes into account all these possible variations. Today it is possible to deal successfully with this critical phase thanks to the innovative integrated therapy with Dacepton*, a drug based on apomorphine, the most powerful of the dopamine agonists, which allows the rapid reduction of the duration of the phases of motor block and of the intensity of the hyperkinesias, while guaranteeing at the same time less invasiveness than the other so-called advanced therapies. The novelties of this integrated therapy are represented by the D-mine* pump, a latest generation electronic device which also allows monitoring of adherence to treatment, and by D-mine* care, a patient assistance service with nurses and call center available from the beginning and throughout the treatment period. A simpler administration together with an assured nursing assistance are two unique elements in the therapeutic panorama available today, which make the difference for the patient and the caregiver.

“The effort of scientific research in recent years – comments Angelo Antonini of the University of Padua – has been aimed at restoring to Parkinson’s patients in an advanced stage of the disease the same stability of motor condition guaranteed in the first years of treatment. Particular attention is paid been placed on the methods of administration of dopaminergic drugs, so important for the success of the therapy and which aims to overcome the difficulties of oral treatment by using a safe and simpler route of administration such as the subcutaneous one.The integrated therapeutic opportunity of Dacepton represents a important step forward in this sense, above all because it is integrated with a patient nursing assistance service which starts from the initial phase of training on the correct use of the D-mine pump, continues in a constant manner for the entire duration of the treatment and provides for the collection of valuable information on the trend of the earth pia, elaborated and shared with the referring clinician”.

The therapeutic innovation of Dacepton – continues the note – was made possible thanks to the work that Ever Pharma has carried out in collaboration with clinicians. “We are very involved in this new adventure in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease – comments Alessandro Motta, CEO of Ever Pharma Italia – and we believe that the new integrated therapeutic proposal that we are presenting at the congress can make a difference in the management of the disease. patient is at the center of our company’s commitment that goes beyond the research and development of new drugs and broadens its range of action in identifying those solutions and services that can facilitate the therapeutic experience of patients and caregivers”.

Parkinson’s disease is the neurological pathology that has recorded the greatest increase in the incidence of new cases in recent years and for which the World Health Organization has recently launched a global awareness campaign, because it represents one of the major causes of disability in neurology. In Italy, according to estimates by the Ministry of Health, there are 230,000 people with Parkinson’s. About 10% of patients contract the disease before the age of 50 (men more than women). It is estimated that among the general population one new case is diagnosed for every 4,000 inhabitants and, over the age of 50, one new case for every thousand.