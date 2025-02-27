Just as we associate the clouds into the rain, there are symptoms that immediately refer us to certain diseases. A clear example is the relationship between tremor and Parkinson. Parkinson’s is the most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s. Yaroslau Compta, neurologist of the Clinic Barcelona Hospitalestablishes a simple distinction between the two: “If Alzheimer affects cognitive functions primarily, Parkinson’s Parkinson affects movements.” However, although the tremor is the symptom most associated with this condition, its manifestations and consequences go much further.

The disease develops gradually and evolves progressively, with an incidence that increases with age: between 1% and 4% of the population between 70 and 85 years old. Its main signs are engines: slowness in repetitive and automatic movements, loss of manual skill, muscular stiffness with pain, alterations in the march, lack of facial expression and reduction in the size of writing. The tremor, although characteristic, is not always present: 40% of the people who experience Parkinson never develop it, which underlines the importance of attending to others symptoms For a precise diagnosis.

There are no two parkinson that are the same: some are frankly benign and take many years to develop complications

Doctor Francesc ValldeoriolHead of the Parkinson Unit and Movement Disorders of the Clinic Hospital





In recent decades, it has been discovered that motor symptoms can be preceded by prodromic symptoms, such as loss of olfactory acuity, constipation, sleep disorders, apathy or pain beyond muscle stiffness. In fact, these non -motors can become as serious and invalidative as engines along the evolution of the disease. However, as Dr. Francesc Valldeoriola, head of the Parkinson Unit and Movement Disorders of the Clinic Hospital, “there are no two Parkinson’s that are the same: some are frankly benign and take many years to develop complications.”

In general, when Parkinson’s disease follows a favorable and without complications evolution, he does not reduce life expectancy. However, factors such as serious dysphagia, dementia or falls with fractures can aggravate the short -term forecast. Among the most frequent acute complications are hyperpirexia syndrome – disadvantaged by the reduction of medication -, the acute cessation of the movement, the episodes of involuntary movements and the abstinence syndrome associated with certain drugs.

There may also be a cognitive impairment, although, as Dr. Almudena Sánchez, a neurologist at the Clinic Barcelona Hospital, points out, usually occurs in much more advanced phases of the disease. ” Cognitive deterioration is the main symptom of Alzheimer’s, but, as Dr. Valldeoriola points out, “the cognitive disorder associated with Parkinson’s, it usually does not resemble Alzheimer’s.”

The causes of the disease remain unknown. According to Dr. Yaroslau, “there may be a combination of genetic factors and, surely, environmental factors.” Since the late 1990s, genetic mutations linked to clinical pictures similar to classic Parkinson Parkinson have been identified, although they only explain 2% of sporadic cases and 7% of family members.

Among the best documented risk environmental factors are pesticides. It has also been pointed out that life in rural environments, exposure to heavy metals or cranial trauma could contribute to the development of the disease. Due to the complexity of Parkinson and its symptoms, diagnosis It is still clinical, that is, based on the interview with the patient and physical examination. However, there are complementary tests that can help rule out other causes or diseases, such as blood tests and other biological fluids, structural neuroimaging or functional neuroimaging.

There may be a combination of genetic factors and, surely, environmental factors

Doctor Yaroslau ComptaNeurologist at the Clinic Barcelona hospital





Unfortunately, Parkinson’s is a chronic disease. As Dr. Sánchez points out, “the treatment currently available is not curative”, but is focused on relieving symptoms. As for non -pharmacological treatment, maintaining good life habits is fundamental. The speech therapy, cognitive stimulation, physical activity and, in case of deficit, vitamin supplements can also be very helpful. In the initial phases, when the disease has little functional impact, it is recommended not to initiate pharmacological treatment for symptoms.

In the case of needing it, it usually starts with low doses and progressively adjusting to guarantee tolerance. In addition, it is customized according to the needs of each patient. There are also treatments for non -motors symptoms, such as constipation, depression, apathy or cognitive deterioration. Ultimately, surgery can be resorted to, although this option is limited to patients under 70 years of age or without active cognitive or psychiatric alterations.

It is clear, then, that Parkinson is a complex and very variable disease in each patient. However, thanks to available treatments, symptoms can be relieved significantly.