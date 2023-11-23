Everything is ready for National Parkinson’s Day in over 90 specialized centers, which for 15 years have been meeting on November 25th to offer patients and their families precious and timely information on this complex and heterogeneous disease, Parkinson’s. This year too, Rai will be alongside the Limpe Foundation for Parkinson’s Onlus, offering the free patronage of Rai for ESG Sustainability and the Media Partner of Tgr for the initiative. The driving force behind everything is always the Foundation, which for the fourth consecutive year – according to a note – has decided to combine the Day with a virtual preview – on 24 November, from 10am to 1pm, on the Foundation’s Facebook and YouTube channels – to which the Minister for Disabilities, Hon. Alessandra Locatelli, confirmed her presence.

The Limpe Foundation for Parkinson’s Onlus has among its objectives to offer the best assistance to people affected by Parkinson’s and their families. “For this reason we have also called an institutional discussion table this year – says the prof. Mario Zappia, president of the Limpe Foundation – on the benefits of physical activity in the control of Parkinson’s disease which will be opened by me and the prof. Michele Tinazzi, president of the Italian Parkinson and Disorders Society of the Limpe Movement – Dismov and on the central role of caregivers who need greater support and support”. Greater support for patients and their families, in fact, helps to deal with this disease with greater serenity, which is not limited to the well-known motor symptoms, such as slowing, tremor and rigidity, but concerns many aspects of the person and their life.

“To be able to satisfy the needs of all the actors and fight this disease we must not neglect research – continues Zappia – which is why the Limpe Foundation for Parkinson’s Onlus has recently decided to allocate 150,000 euros for research projects on Parkinson’s for which it will be opened a call for tenders will be issued shortly.” Lastly, this year too the Limpe Prize will be awarded for quality scientific dissemination in its 6 forms – radio, news, TV channels, agencies, newspapers, online newspapers. The hashtag of the day is #let’s move together precisely because movement and physical exercise contribute to improving the treatment for Parkinson’s disease.