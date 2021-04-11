Every April 11 we celebrate World Parkinson’s Day coinciding with the anniversary of the birth of James Parkinson, who first diagnosed the disease that bears his name in 1817.

This neurodegenerative disorder, which affects more than 10 million people in the world, arises from a complex interaction of genetic, metabolic and environmental factors, the main one being age. According to the World Health Organization, the number of affected could triple in the next 30 years due to the aging of the population.

How does it originate?



«Involuntary shaky movement, with diminished muscular power, in parts of the body at rest and even when supported; with a propensity to lean the trunk forward. ” This is how the British neurologist James Parkinson first described Parkinson’s disease.

But what is its origin? In Parkinson’s, a progressive degenerative process occurs that begins in a region of the brain where a set of neurons in charge of controlling movement reside. These neurons are called dopaminergic because they produce a substance called dopamine, which they use to send messages to other parts of the brain to coordinate body movements.

When a person has Parkinson’s, their dopamine neurons die and dopamine production decreases. The end result is that the patient’s body does not receive the messages it needs to move normally.

Therefore, the most common symptoms of the disease include tremors, difficulty maintaining balance, impaired coordination, or problems standing or walking.

The difficult diagnosis of Parkinson’s



But not all that trembles is Parkinson’s, nor is all tremor Parkinson’s. In fact, the variety of symptoms that patients present makes it difficult to correctly diagnose the disease. Hence, Parkinson’s patients take up to 3 years to obtain a correct diagnosis.

For this reason, one of the main current challenges in scientific research is the identification of biomarkers –substances that make it possible to measure the risk of suffering a disease– that facilitate an early diagnosis.

The tendency to associate Parkinson’s with motor symptoms such as tremors or problems with balance does not work in our favor. Although it is true that these types of motor alterations are the most characteristic symptoms, they do not always appear in all patients. They don’t even have to be the first to appear. Moreover, there are other symptoms that are not motor in nature and that could appear up to 15 years before the onset of the disease.

When James Parkinson described the disease, he already made it clear that the predominant symptom was impaired movement. In fact, his work was titled ‘A Case of Shaking Paralysis’, underlining the patient’s slowness and rigidity (‘paralysis’) alongside the predominant tremor (‘shaking’).

For this reason, the disease has traditionally been considered a pathology of the motor system with slowing of movements, stiffness of the limbs and tremor predominantly at rest. However, neurologists quickly appreciated that the patients suffered from multiple symptoms that should be explained by alterations in other areas within the nervous system.

Beyond motor disorder



Professionals refer to them as “non-motor symptoms” which, by the way, is not saying much conceptually. It includes symptoms produced by dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system, gastro-intestinal symptoms, perceptual alterations and cognitive disorders.

Some of these symptoms may appear early in the course of the disease, such as reduced olfactory ability, constipation or drops in blood pressure (also called orthostatism).

At other times, it progresses along with motor symptoms such as bladder problems with urinary urgency or sexual dysfunction, as well as swallowing problems. Cognitive and neuropsychiatric disorders are also frequent, although they usually appear late in the course of the clinical picture.

The serious issue is that there are patients in whom these “non-motor” symptoms generate greater dysfunction and poor quality of life than the “classic” symptoms.

Arriving before the diagnosis, the great challenge



With regard to diagnosis, current efforts are aimed at developing methods to identify genetic risk factors involved in the early development of the disease. Among them, DNA chips.

Another key strategy is the determination of biomarkers that can aid in the diagnosis. We have known for years that a protein, alpha-synuclein, accumulates in the brains of patients with Parkinson’s disease. This alpha-synuclein aggregates forming the so-called Lewy bodies, the characteristic histological element of the disease.

The determination of alpha-synuclein in the cerebrospinal fluid – or, better still, in the bloodstream – is a promising and relatively accessible biomarker. Studies have even been done that examine the accumulation of this protein (in a skin biopsy) in the nerve fibers of dermal tissue.

A whole spectrum of possibilities that can revolutionize diagnosis in the coming years.

Treatment, a pending issue for half a century



Very little progress has been made in treating Parkinson’s in the past 50 years. What’s more, none of the current therapies can prevent, slow or stop the progression of the disease.

The main drug is still levodopa, which began to be used successfully in the 1960s. This drug, although it initially restores dopamine levels, is not a cure for the disease. Also, over time it stops working.

Currently we have other drugs that enhance or improve dopaminergic stimulation. Although unfortunately they still do not significantly modify the course of the disease. For this reason, the discovery of new and more effective therapies is one of the main objectives of current scientific research.

In this sense, deep brain stimulation techniques seem promising, which by implanting electrodes in the brain produce small discharges that allow correction of motor symptoms. It is even considered to achieve the same effect using high-frequency ultrasound, which does not involve surgical intervention.

The development of a vaccine that allows our body to create antibodies against alpha-synuclein, which could be related to the death of dopaminergic neurons, is also being studied.

Delaying the onset of the disease



While waiting for scientific research to bear fruit, there are certain measures that can help delay the onset and progression of the disease, as well as improve the quality of life of already diagnosed patients:

Exercising regularly can help decrease motor and non-motor symptoms, helping to maintain movement and balance necessary for daily life. Science continues to investigate the role of exercise in slowing the decline in motor function and modifying the course of Parkinson’s.

Following a healthy and balanced diet improves our general health. What is good for our heart is good for our brain.

Be well informed. Information is the best remedy against hoaxes and false news that, far from helping, contribute to worsening our health. You should always go to reliable sources of information, such as health personnel and scientists.

This article has been published in The Conversation