The Parkinson’s disease (EP) is a neurodegenerative disorder (of the nervous system) that is included among the so -called movement disorders, which is of unknown (idiopathic) origin and that has no cure. It is the second neurodegenerative disease in number of cases after Alzheimer’s and is characterized by the loss or degeneration of neurons in the middle part of the brain, specifically, in the so -called black substance. This loss of neurons or degeneration of the same leads to dopamine deficiency, a substance that acts as a chemical messenger (neurotransmitter), in the body which alters the control of the movement and produces tremors at rest or rigidity among other disorders.

In Spain the number of affected increases by about 10,000 new cases a year. The majority of Parkinson’s patients are diagnosed between 60 and 70 but there are a percentage of patients, around 15%, in which the disease manifests at 45 years or less. Men are more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease than women.

Causes of Parkinson

Unknown

It is still unknown what causes the loss, degeneration or death of neurons that produce dopamine causing an anomaly in brain activity and triggering the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease but several factors that seem to influence:

– Specific genetic mutations. They are unusual except in families with several cases of Parkinson.

– Exposure to certain toxins or environmental factors.

– Presence of Lewy bodies in the brain (Parkinson Parkinson’s microscopic markers that contain a natural and generalized protein, called Alfa-Sinuclein.

Among the risk factors associated with Parkinson’s disease are included:

– Be around 60 onwards. Early starting Parkinson’s cases (EPIT), around 45 years, are less frequent.

– Have a close relative to suffer the disease.

– Men are more likely to develop Parkinson.

Parkinson types:

– Parkinson’s disease (EP). Symptoms are presented around 60 years or more.

– Early starting Parkinson’s disease (EPIT). It affects people under 50. The progression of involuntary movements and muscle contractions have a slower progression and cognitive alterations and memory problems appear later.

– Advanced Parkinson disease (EPA). Between 5 and 8 years since the beginning of treatment, motor complications and non -motors symptoms increase.

Types of Parkinsonism. Term that encompasses several Parkinson’s symptoms but does not necessarily develop the disease:

– Corticobasal degeneration (CBD). It affects mental, personality and behavior processes and causes Parkinson’s symptoms. It can cause the ‘strange limb’ syndrome (arms or legs seem to move independently).

– Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Form of dementia that can cause hallucinations. It also affects muscle rigidity, slow movements and tremors.

– Parkinsonism induced by medication. Certain medications (neuroleptics or antisicotics, processing or metoclopramide) can block the action of dopamine. Parkinson type symptoms stop hours or days after the removal of the medication.

– Essential tremor (ET). Tremor in hands or arms.

– Multiple systems atrophy (MSA). Progressive neurological disease caused by the overproduction of Alfa-Sinuclein.

– Progressive supranuclear paralysis (PSP). Included in the group of diseases called Parkinson Plus syndrome. It is often diagnosed as Parkinson. It affects both men and women and have signed up, although without certainty of any kind, which can be triggered by the delayed action of a virus, a blow to the head or by hereditary factors.

– Vascular Parkinsonism (arteriosclerotic). Consequence of several small strokes in the part of the brain that receives the information of the position and movement. It affects the legs more than the upper body.

Parkinson’s symptoms

Diverse

The signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease can be very diverse and vary from one case to another. The former can go unnoticed and usually start on a body side. Typical symptoms are:

– Tremors or shaking of a resting limb.

– Slow movement (Bradycinesia).

– Muscle rigidity often with pain limiting movement.

– Encrovated posture.

– Balance problems.

– Reduced capacity to perform unconscious or automatic movements.

– Changes in speech.

– Changes in writing.

– Depression, anxiety and emotional changes.

They can also be pointed out as symptoms or complications:

– Inexpressivity.

– Constipation.

– Sleep disorders.

– Sleep disorders in the REM.

– Difficulty thinking.

– Problems to swallow.

– Problems to chew and eat.

– Bladder problems.

– Constipation for the slowdown of the digestive system.

– Changes in blood pressure.

– Difficulty distinguishing odors or perceiving them (hyposmia).

– Fatigue.

– Pain in some areas of the body or in its entirety.

– Decreased appetite and sexual performance.

Parkinson’s diagnosis

The review of the symptoms is fundamental

The diagnostic neurologist based on the medical history, the review of the symptoms, the physical and neurological examination. It can be supported by tests such as blood analysis and some image diagnostic tests such as magnetic resonances, computerized tomographies, brain ultrasound and positron emission tomographies. A computed tomography by monofotonic emission or exploration of the dopamine conveyor can help support suspicion but in most cases it is not usually necessary.

To confirm the diagnosis, the neurologist can prescribe Carbidopapa-Levodopa in a sufficient dose to obtain a benefit on the symptoms. If this occurs, the Parkinson’s diagnosis will be confirmed.

Several phases of the disease can be established:

– Recent diagnosis: stage I (when Parkinson only affects the side of the body) and stage II (bilateral affectation).

– Moderate affectation: Stage III (bilateral involvement with balance alteration) and stage IV (dependence).

– Severe affectation: Stage V (severe affectation and absolute dependence).

Parkinson’s treatment and medication

Combination of drugs

Parkinson has no cure so the treatment is mainly oriented to alleviate symptoms and their effects. In the early stages, with milder symptoms, anticholinergic drugs are prescribed and in severe cases Levodopa. The medications that can be prescribed to treat the different signs and symptoms are:

– Anticholinergic: Benzatropin or trihexiphenyl among others. Its benefits are moderate against their side effects (memory alteration, confusion, hallucinations, constipation, dry mouth and problems urinating).

– Dopamine precursors: Carbidopa-Levodopa. Levodopa seems to be the most effective drug today. It is a natural chemical that when entering the brain becomes dopamine. It is combined with carbidopa since this avoids becoming dopamine before reaching the brain. Side effects include nausea and stunning. In very advanced phases of the disease, it can be administered through a feeding probe directly to the Gel -shaped small intestine.

– Dopamine agonists: Pramipexol, Ropinirol and rotigotine (in patch). APOMORFIN (INJECTABLE). They mimic the effects of dopamine in the brain but are not as effective as levodopa although they are more durable. Side effects include hallucinations, drowsiness and compulsive or unusual behaviors.

– Inhibitors of the monoamine enzyme oxidase type B (MAO-B): Selegillin, Rasagilin (Azilect) and Safinamide. They avoid the dissolution of dopamine in the brain by inhibiting the oxidase monoamine enzyme type B (mao-b) that metabolizes dopamine in the brain. Side effects may include nausea and insomnia.

-Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT): Entacapona and Tolcapona. They block an enzyme that dissolves dopamine. Its side effects can increase involuntary movements.

– Amantadine. It provides short -term relief of symptoms. Purple spots on the skin, inflammation or swelling in the ankles and hallucinations can be side effects.

Non -motors such as sleep disorders, constipation, bladder problems, blood pressure problems, impotence, cognitive deterioration, anxiety and depression, pain, fatigue, hallucinations, psychotic symptoms (neuroleptics) or tialism or tialism are also treated. Drugs to treat some of these symptoms are: benzodiazepines, antidepressants, neuroleptics and anticholinesterasics.

In addition, it is recommended to perform rehabilitation therapies, psychotherapy, speech therapy, massages, yoga, tai chi, meditation and pet therapy.

At the surgical level the neurologist can raise in some cases:

– Deep brain stimulation (subtalamotomy). Implementation of electrodes in a specific part of the brain and that connect with a generator located in the patient’s chest that sends electrical impulses to the brain to reduce symptoms.

Parkinson prevention

There are no prevention measures

Preventing a disease whose cause is unknown is an arduous and almost impossible task. Some investigations indicate that practicing aerobic exercise could reduce the risk of having Parkinson’s disease. It has also been pointed out in several investigations that caffeine and green tea can have a protective effect against Parkinson’s disease. However, none of these theories has sufficient scientific weight.

In case of Parkinson’s disease, it is recommended to follow healthy and balanced eating rich in fiber food since they reduce constipation associated with the disease. It is also recommended to perform regular exercise to reduce depression and anxiety.

It is very important to avoid falls so to turn around you have to turn in a U -shaped turn instead of turning the body on the feet, avoid walking back, not loading things while walking and distributing the weight between the two feet without leaning down.