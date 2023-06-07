Parkinson, installed in Italy and for the first time in Europe the MrgFUS machine which eliminates the tremors typical of the disease

In Italy, the first machine has become operational that can partially or completely eliminate the tremors due to Parkinson’s disease. The system is called MrgFUS (Magnetic Resonance guided Focused Ultrasound or Magnetic Resonance Guided Focused Ultrasound Treatment) and has demonstrated positive results in 80% of patients, as well as presenting great advantages over traditional treatments.

mrgFUS in fact it does not require hospitalization nor does it have any side effects. The machine does not produce radiation, pain and prevents the patient from contracting dangerous hospital bacterial infections. You don’t need surgery and anesthesia, as well as being minimally invasive. One session is enough to already have a positive result.

Parkinson, the beneficial effects thanks to ultrasound and magnetic resonance

mrgFUS it is based on two basic principles: a “3 Tesla” magnetic resonance and ultrasounds which produce ablation of diseased tissues. In this way it is possible to cure not only the tremors of the Parkinsons but also other problems like the neuropathic pain, bone cancer, fibroids And adenomyosis. Scientists hope in the future to use the machinery to deliver drugs into the brain and treat other forms of cancer such as that of the brain prostate.

mrgFUS was manufactured in Israel and installed at theBorgo Trento Hospital of the Integrated University Hospital of Verona. The project was funded with 1,360,000 euros by Cariverona Foundation and the rest with the profits of AOUI itself.

