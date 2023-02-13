Supermarkets, hardware stores and furniture stores have recently been monitoring their parking spaces using strict methods. And diligently impose “contractual penalties”. But is that allowed and objection pointless?

Can become a trap: Is the offer to park for free for a while while shopping just a lure to be able to collect “contractual penalties”? Image: Mauritius

Man should mean that the retail trade goes all out for its customers. But for some time now, many a business has been drawing the line of its friendliness along its own doorstep. Whoever is in the store is king, whoever is still in the parking lot is close to the villain. It is important to put them in their place with sensors, parking discs and our own parking tickets. Like the other day. The car was parked in front of the furniture store, the shop opened in twenty minutes. In the world of private parking lot attendants, the over-punctual customer seems to be sanctioned. Video cameras were used to record what happened outside of permitted parking times.

A little later, 40 euros “contractual penalty” fluttered into the owner’s house, including legal threats immediately. Now he knows when he won’t buy any more furniture and has the feeling that he’s falling into the hands of modern robber barons. But does he have to pay the fine now? Can he sit out the claim? Can he appeal?