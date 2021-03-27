The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the cancellation of issuing public parking violations by using paper documents, which are usually placed on the front of the vehicle’s windows, confirming that starting today, the notice of violation will be sent via phone messages and the e-mail associated with the vehicle.

The authority called, through its digital platforms, for its customers who are users of the public parking service for vehicles in Dubai, to update their data through the authority’s website and smart applications, to view any violation related to the public parking service.

The value of the violation to stop the vehicle without paying the parking fee due, or not showing the ticket to pay the fee visibly at the time of issuing the violation in case the parking is reserved by issuing a paper ticket, is 150 dirhams, and a fine of 100 dirhams is issued when the maximum limit for using the public parking is exceeded, which is the same value Which is due in the event of exceeding the maximum parking period specified in the fee payment ticket. Customers can pay parking fees by purchasing tickets from the payment machines available in the parking lots, or by paying the fare through prepaid parking cards or via the “sms” service, in addition to the ability to pay using Nol cards.

In the event that parking tickets are paid, they must be clearly displayed on the front of the vehicle.

Public parking spaces in Dubai bear the symbols A, B, E, and F to divide them into control areas, and the codes reflect times, tariffs and usage requirements.

Examples of category (A) areas include all the streets located within the bounded area between Financial Center Street and Zabeel Second Street, and Al Saada Street (312) and Street (308) parallel to Sheikh Zayed Street in Bur Dubai, in addition to all the streets within the bounded area between Khalid Bin Street. Al Waleed, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, and Seef Street in Bur Dubai.

resolution

The inspectors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai issue parking violations for non-compliant vehicles, according to the decision to organize and use public parking in the Emirate of Dubai, issued by the Executive Council of the Emirate in 2016, with the aim of activating the role of public parking for vehicles in Dubai, and organizing their establishment, management and supervision. The decision stipulates that tariff times be set at 14 hours.





