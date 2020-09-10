The Constitutional Council has ruled: no need now to pay your parking fine before contesting it. Many motorists widely contested this procedure. “To be reimbursed, it’s quite an obstacle course”, testifies one of them.

The wise men made their decision on Wednesday, September 9. This payment prior to dispute is now considered illegal. Many associations, which militated for the withdrawal of this system, savor their victory. “It induced in the behavior that the motorists did not dispute that very little, including when they were victims”, explains Pierre Chasseray, general delegate of 40 million motorists. The decision also applies to motorists whose proceedings are pending.

