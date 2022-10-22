Parking | This is how the parties feel about the proposed increase in resident parking in Helsinki

SDP, the Greens and the Left Alliance support the increases, a large part of the coalition opposes. At the end of the story, you can tell us in the survey how the increases would affect your everyday life.

For resident parking the proposed price increases divide Helsinki’s largest political groups. SDP, the Greens and the Left Alliance support increases, the majority of the coalition opposes.

The price of resident parking will increase significantly during the next year if the city government approves the proposed increases at its meeting on Monday. The matter will no longer be decided separately by the city council.

Over the weekend, HS asked the chairmen of Helsinki’s four largest council groups about their positions on price increases.

Among them the chairman of Sdp Eveliina Heinäluoma passed the comment to the second vice-president of the group For Elisa Gebhardwho also sits on the city council.

The coalition has five seats in the city council, the greens have four, and the Sdp and the Left Alliance have two each. Basic Finns and Rkp both have one seat.

Parking tags the monthly fee would increase by 15 euros next year in June and again by 15 euros at the beginning of December. This means that the current monthly fee of 30 euros in the inner city would rise to 60 euros.

The increase would be slightly higher than the urban environment board proposed last May. According to the proposal at the time, the price of resident parking in the inner city would have risen to 50 euros per month in 2023.

What makes the situation interesting is that a stricter price increase for parking than before is now proposed by a mayor from the coalition Juhana Vartiainen.

Group leader of the coalition Maarit Vierunen says that within the group there are somewhat different views on what level the price of parking should be.

“But I would dare to say that a large part of our group, myself included, is of the opinion that the proposed increases are unreasonable.”

In Vierunen’s opinion, the increases are too large in the current situation, where households are burdened by, for example, intensifying inflation, rising interest rates, and rising food and energy prices.

According to him, the group plans to have a discussion during the weekend.

“The idea has been to give free rein to our city government group,” says Vierunen.

“In any case, we will have a counter-proposal stating that such large one-time increases would not be implemented.”

The Left Alliance group leader Mia Haglund sees that the price increases are justified. In his opinion, the current pricing encourages the use of a car instead of public transport.

“Currently, the monthly parking fee has been less than half of what a monthly public transport ticket is,” says Haglund.

“It has created an unevenness between how profitable it is to move around the inner city by car instead of mainly using public transport.”

The basis of Helsinki’s new parking policy program is market-based parking, which means that prices will be determined even more by demand in the future.

“ Obtaining a parking badge does not in itself guarantee a parking space.

Prices are therefore more expensive in areas where there is more demand for parking spaces.

Haglund believes that the increases will come true. So do the greens Reetta Vanhanen.

“Yes, there is probably a good chance of getting this through,” says Vanhanen.

“There is a really big shortage of parking spaces in many areas, and more market-based pricing can ensure that it would be easier to find a free space.”

Sdp supported increases like the Greens and the Left Alliance already in the spring.

According to Elisa Gebhard, the new proposal is still being discussed among the city government group. However, there is no reason for him to have changed his position.

“I personally think that it is the right direction, that prices can be raised, that demand and supply can meet.”

According to Gebhard, the now planned price increases target households with higher than average incomes.

Parking ID acquiring it does not in itself guarantee a parking space. However, in Vanhanen’s opinion, price increases are an effective way to improve the availability of parking spaces and reduce the long-term storage of cars on the streets.

In addition, he sees that the proposed price increases for public transport tickets are more unreasonable compared to parking increases.

Monthly tickets for public transport in the Helsinki region, for example in the AB zones, are rising from 65.30 euros to 70.20 euros, and reductions are proposed for several discount groups.

In Vierunen’s opinion, the costs of driving and public transport should not be directly compared.

“No one probably owns a car for fun, and there are many other costs to households from using a car than street parking,” he says.