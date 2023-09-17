Parking | There was an unprecedented rush of fines in Helsinki – Parking inspector: “There has never been another case like this”

There is one parking lot in Sörnäinen that has collected a record number of parking fines, but no one knows why.

in Helsinki is a spot where 122 parking fines have already been issued this year alone. For the authorities, the phenomenon is a mystery, because no one can explain why there are so many parking errors.

It is a crosswalk located along Sörnäinen beach road. More precisely, the crosswalk goes over Lintulahdenkuja to the foot of the ramp of the Kaikukatu light traffic bridge.

Cars repeatedly park against the rules on Lintulahdenkuja, less than 5 meters away from the crosswalk in question.

The pedestrian crossing over Lintulahdenkuja, next to which numerous wrongly parked cars have been towed during the year.

The pedestrian crossing over Lintulahdenkuja, next to which numerous wrongly parked cars have been towed during the year.

Aerial view of the crosswalk and the street parks next to it.

“I have been in this job for 10 years. There has not been another case like this,” says the parking inspector Patrick Wikblad.

“No one can say why parking is done wrong here so often. Usually, parking errors decrease when fines are fined more precisely for a while, but now that hasn’t happened.”

According to Wikblad, the number of parking errors has increased especially in the last two months. At worst, I have had to give parking fines to three different cars during the same day.

Chief Commissioner of the Helsinki Police Dennis Pasterstein shared a video on the message service X on Tuesday, where a wrongly parked car was being towed away from the crosswalk.

At that time, 117 parking fines had been accumulated on the spot. Just two days later, Wikblad says that the number is already 122.

Although there is no certain reason for the occurrence of parking errors in this particular section, there are several possible explanations.

Lintulahdenkuja’s roadside parking lots around Suojati, as well as the parking lot next to it, are rare 24-hour free parking lots.

Wikblad suspects that it is mostly people who do not live in the area who park there, as parking violations in residential areas are often reduced by fines.

“The nearby magistrate’s office might, for example, take away parking spaces at this point,” he reflects.

Since the time of free parking is long, it may also be that people take more risks because they think that there will not be as many inspectors.

“The inspectors’ office is located nearby, so we are often passed by,” he says.

According to Wikblad, efforts have been made to make noise about the problem on social media, but so far without success.

“In my opinion, this is the worst fine collection in Helsinki and the problem seems to continue,” Wikblad sums up.

