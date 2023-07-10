Parking | The tourist contested his parking violation fee on the grounds that he only knows Polish, Spanish and French

A tourist who stayed in Helsinki for a couple of days disputed his parking fine. He pleaded that he only knew Polish, Spanish and French, and therefore did not understand the parking conditions. The Consumer Disputes Board did not accept the explanations.

To Finland a tourist who arrived for a few days ended up disputing the parking control fee he received in a parking garage in Helsinki in the summer of 2022.

The matter is clarified by the decision of the Consumer Disputes Board, according to which the tourist considers the 80-euro control fee unjustified due to his lack of language skills. In its decision, the Consumer Disputes Board does not recommend a refund of the supervision fee.

According to his own words, the tourist only speaks Polish, Spanish and French, and therefore did not understand the system of the parking garage. Information about the parking system was available in Finnish, English and Russian.

Tourist had understood that the parking fee should only be paid when leaving and that the system would charge the fee automatically from the moment of entry. According to him, such a system is in use in many countries.

When he finally tried to pay the parking fee, it failed because the system did not recognize the car’s registration number.

Then the tourist found the control fee ticket under the car’s windshield wiper and realized that he had made an unintentional mistake.

He tried to contact the parking enforcement company to find out, but was unable to reach customer service. In the end, the control company answered the tourist’s complaint in the negative.

According to the parking control company, nothing in the area’s guidance or its arrangements indicates that there is an automatic system based on registration number recognition.

Consumer Disputes Board considers that, for practical reasons, the parking conditions cannot be given in all languages.

According to it, the tourist should have obtained information about the parking conditions before driving into the parking garage.

In addition, the decision of the Consumer Disputes Board states that nowadays it is possible to use various aids that work on the phone, with the help of which you can easily understand what is said in a foreign language.