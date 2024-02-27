Parking | The city wants to end the eternal dispute about cars on the street in Helsinki

One section of the street has been repeatedly complained about in Helsinki. Now the city wants to intervene in the situation with a fine.

Helsinki In Herttoniemi, an illegal parking lot was established in the area intended for plantations, for which a fine of at least 10,000 euros is now demanded.

The place has been disputed so much that one city resident has complained to the city about it more than 60 times.

Part of Herttoniemi's Sahaajankatu is designated for planting in the plan, but the area has been paved with concrete and marked as customer locations of the neighboring company.

About that originally complained to the city already in 2022 by a passer-by who pointed out that parked cars were constantly blocking the part of the street meant for light traffic.

The city visited the site to determine the situation and sent a request to the company managing the property, demanding that the company mark the boundary of its plot on the ground and prohibit parking on the street outside of it.

The pavement at the site was required to be replaced with the same material as the pavement.

The authorities approached the company again in 2023 and pressed the company to tell the date when the changes would start.

Eventually On November 22, the city sent a letter to the company, stating that it has been more than a year before the renovations begin, and threatened the company with the possibility of a fine if the work does not begin.

The company responded to the letter in January and pleaded that the letter came to them “just before the Christmas holidays, so taking immediate measures has been a bit of a challenge.”

The work was promised to start in mid-January, but when the city visited the site in February, the situation had not changed.

Therefore, the city is now proposing a running fine for the company responsible for the site, which starts at 10,000 euros and increases by 2,000 euros per month as long as the situation is rectified.

Company tried to apply for a permit for his parking lot in 2022, citing the fact that there has been parking there “practically since the 1990s”.

The city did not give permission to park on the street, but granted parking spaces on the lot, which the entrepreneur must mark appropriately.

The Environment and Permit Division of Helsinki's urban environment will decide on imposing a fine at its meeting on Thursday.