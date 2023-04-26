Parking | The authority intervened in Parkkipate’s operations

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority requires the parking company Parkkipate and Finnpark to make repairs.

Competitive- and the Finnish Consumer Agency requires the two parking companies Parkkipate and Finnpark to make repairs to their operations.

The agency has received notifications from consumers about the activities of these companies. Based on them, the consumer ombudsman investigated the companies’ digital operating methods in more detail.

Parkipate’s problems have been related to complaints about monitoring fees. In principle, the company has responded to all complaints with standard responses. This has caused uncertainty for consumers.

The consumer representative emphasizes that the consumer always has the right to file a complaint and receive a response that takes into account the claims made in the complaint and assesses their significance in terms of the payment obligation. According to the consumer ombudsman, Parkkipaten must in the future thoroughly study every complaint it receives.

In addition, the consumer ombudsman demands that Parkkipate ensure that its information on disruptions to partners and services is up-to-date.

to Finnpark the indicated fixes apply to the Moovy application. The idea of ​​the application is that the parking fee is charged automatically from the payment card attached to the account.

Based on the feedback received by the agency, the amount of the payment has come as a surprise to several consumers. Price information is not available in the application when it is introduced or on the company’s website. In addition, some consumers have thought that they have stopped using the application properly, but still the bills have come. Invoices have come even though the application has been deleted.

The consumer ombudsman points out that the paid service must not start at too low a threshold.

The Consumer Ombudsman requires that in the future information about the service fee of the application must be provided even before the service is implemented. In addition, Finnpark must specify its instructions on stopping the use of the application and ensure that consumers do not use the application unintentionally.

Both companies are committed to making the required repairs.