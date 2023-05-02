Of course you want to park your beloved car properly on the Keizersgracht. That can now be done ‘slightly’ cheaper than in 2022!

Everybody knows. Parking your car in Amsterdam is a financial drama. The municipality prefers to see your car disappear, so our capital charges a hefty hourly rate for street parking. Commercial parking garages happily follow this policy and sometimes charge even higher rates per hour. Well, as long as the cars keep coming, it’s profitable.

Apartment Keizersgracht with Ferrari

No, in that respect it is better to park the car at home if you live in Amsterdam. That is exactly what the owner has done with his Ferrari 550 Maranello. The dark blue Italian is beautifully parked in the house. Person A is sitting quietly reading a newspaper at breakfast, while person B briefly starts the V12 to leave the house. Grandiose.

What is it with 550s and fat houses in the Netherlands? In 2013 we also saw a dark blue copy in combination with a house. Anyway, back to Amsterdam. The construction consists of two connected apartments.

In total you have 224 m² of living space. And don’t forget the garden of no less than 310 m². For a low asking price of 2,950,000 (July 2022) 2,450,000 euros (April 2023!) You can call yourself the owner. This parking space has already become a good 4.5 tons cheaper and the house has been for sale for a while. It will be affordable parking in the capital. The ad is to view on Funda.

Thanks to Ed for the tip!

Update: This article got an update because the price ALSO got an update 😉

