The Buenos Aires government replaced this Monday the parking restrictions, which he had suspended when the strict quarantine began, almost a year ago. Circulation almost at normal levels led the authorities to make the decision to reestablish regulations. However, on the first day, the tow trucks lifted the same number of cars as last week.

This comes from the official information, which confirmed that one of the operators made 64 carries until 17, the same number as last week.

Strictly speaking, according to sources from the Buenos Aires government, the cranes never stopped working. At the time of greater quarantine restrictions, they only limited themselves to lifting cars that blocked ramps for the disabled or entrance and exit to garages.

But as the reactivation grew, they began to act with more intensity throughout the City, since to the increase in cars was added the number of infractions, especially for bad parking.

Since this Monday, the metered parking in the City has come into operation. Photo: Federico Imas

From this Monday the control mechanisms were activated and infringements began, after 15 days of “awareness” in which badly parked vehicles were affixed a sticker to warn drivers that restrictions would return from March 15.

In addition, he reigned metered parking, which just increased from $ 15 to $ 30 an hour.

With regard to cranes, there was also an increase. The cost of hauling jumped from $ 3,000 to $ 4,350.

According to traffic indicators, the city circulates 90 percent of vehicles that it did in the pre-quarantine stage. And the complex Buenos Aires traffic once again resembled that of then, with its disorder, or vehicles stopped in double file and in forbidden places.

Everything happens while the project is pending for bring metered parking to more neighborhoods, which includes the review of contracts with companies that operate the system of cranes with expired agreements since 2001.

The main rules

Avenues and streets where parking is prohibited on business days from 7 to 21: The prohibition will be restored on business days from 7 to 21.

Avenues and streets where 24-hour parking is prohibited: the 24-hour parking ban will be reinstated.

Metered parking: it comes into effect in the areas authorized before the pandemic.

Ramps, ochavas, garages, bus stops and exclusive docks: the prohibition continues for 24 hours.

Restriction in Center and Pedestrian Courts: still suspended. That is, you can circulate without a permit but not park.

Information on where you can park is obtained through Boti, the robot of the City. You can check at any time via WhatsApp for exact addresses or street intersections, share the current location to confirm that parking is allowed and know where the metered parking works.

SC