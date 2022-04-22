Parking Presentation: Very large increases in parking prices in Helsinki

The city is seeking a new market-driven line for parking. The new pricing model will take effect in two years at the earliest.

Helsinki the new pricing method for resident parking is advancing decision-making.

Officials are proposing a new market-driven line for parking. This means that the price of parking would be determined by supply and demand.

The price of parking would depend on how busy the places would be: the higher the occupancy, the more expensive the place. Among other things, the pricing model aims to ensure that the “level of service” is maintained, ie that parking spaces for residents can be found smoothly for those who pay for them.

Today, a resident parking ticket in the city center costs 30 euros per month. The officials’ presentation will proceed to the consideration of the Urban Environment Committee next Tuesday. The matter is finally decided by the council.

In residential and business parking it is possible to move to a service-level pricing model from the beginning of 2024 at the earliest. Possible price increases will be decided before the new model is introduced by the city government.

The maximum prices for residential and business parking in the coming years are therefore not yet known.

If the starting level of resident parking remains at the current monthly price of € 30, it is possible that the price of residential parking in the most sought-after areas could rise to € 90 per month. The price of corporate parking signs, on the other hand, could rise to 93 euros per month by 2029.

The price would rise in stages.

In principle in the future, the “ceiling price” for resident parking may even exceed the € 90 currently defined. Helsinki Transport Engineer Juha Hietanen says that this could happen if the city government decides to increase current parking prices before 2024.

“It requires that the Maximum Prices be met. Nobody knows how they really go. ”

The city government will decide on prices this year or next, and according to Hietanen, it is possible that the current price will be raised. The current price has been in effect since 2021.

Significant increases are also proposed in the prices of shorter-term zone parking.

According to the official proposal, the price of zone parking in 2029 would be a maximum of EUR 7.10 per hour in the most expensive zone in Helsinki and EUR 3.50 per hour in the second zone.

Officials justify plans to increase parking prices at the income level of residents. The average median income of households living in residential parking areas is EUR 47,717 per dwelling. In other words, the income of those living in parking zones is about 11 per cent higher than the average in Helsinki and about 18 per cent higher than the average in Finland as a whole.

The increase in the price of residential parking that may be brought about by the new pricing is therefore mainly targeted at higher-income economies than the median income in Helsinki.

In the longer term, measures to control parking will be extended to Helsinki throughout the stages. Comprehensive assessments are being made of the effects of enlargement.

In the Urban Environment Board seated politicians will discuss changes to parking policy at their meeting on Tuesday. The strongest behind the reforms in advance were the Greens and the Left Alliance.

Last fall, the city collected residents ’positions on parking policies. A large number of respondents considered the possible price increase to be too strong.

The rationale for the move to market conditions is, among other things, that the demand and supply of parking spaces should be better matched. This would make more efficient use of street space and make it easier to find a parking space. Parking policy can have an impact on Helsinki’s climate, transport, business and housing policies.

The reform also aims to alleviate the situation in private car parks. Resident parking in the city of Helsinki is many times cheaper than parking in private parking garages. The current parking fee is also cheaper than, for example, a ticket for AB public transport zones.

Helsinki parking has been developed and controlled since the 1950s, when the first parking meters were introduced. The resident and business parking system has been in use for about 30 years and it has been possible to pay by mobile phone for more than 10 years. The previous parking policy was approved in February 2014 and is now being renewed.