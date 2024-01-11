Parking | Popular free parking lots became paid in Vallila

This is the last area in Vallila where it was free to park. The rest of the area will soon become a paid parking area.

Helsinki free parking spaces will become even rarer.

Now the free parking lots in the Vallila area have become paid. The parking control has noticed changes on Mäntsäläntie, Nokiantie, Nilsiänkatu, Pälkäneentie and Lemuntie, the parking supervisor Patrick Wikblad confirm.

Lemon road has been news coverage targeted when a taxi drove through a guardrail there on Christmas Day. Three people were injured when the car fell several meters and ended up on its roof.

This is the last area in Vallila where it was free to park. The rest of the area will soon become a paid parking area. Some of the changed streets had a time limit on free parking and some had no restrictions.

According to him, the change affects about a hundred parking spaces. Wikblad says that the changes in parking enforcement were noticed on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Tract, which have undergone changes in parking, are located in the 2nd zone. Therefore, parking costs two euros per hour and the parking error fee is 60 euros.

According to Wikblad, no error fees have been issued in the area so far, i.e. parking fines in the vernacular. He says that when the parking area becomes paid, the parking control will initially give motorists notices.

PARKING PLACES changing to paid is based on the policy of the city of Helsinki, according to which all long-term free places in the city center and its vicinity will be changed to paid.

The change aims to equalize the differences in parking between regions. It has been perceived as unfair that free parking has been possible in some places and not in others. The city also strives to reduce unnecessary driving.

“The idea is that there would be no “stored” cars. The street area is made for parking, not for long-term storage,” says Wikblad.

According to him, there has been a “car rally” in the mornings in Vallila, when many have wanted to get a free parking space.

The next area that will become paid is the parking area under the Kulosaari bridge in Kalasatama. Wikblad cannot say what the timetable for the change is.