Retrain and get a parking permit in Amsterdam.

Parking in big cities can be a pain in the ass. As a resident, you are dependent on a parking permit. In some neighborhoods, the crowds are so big that you end up on a waiting list. You then have to park your car in another neighborhood and walk or cycle home. Big city life, you know how it goes.

If you are really looking for a parking permit in Amsterdam and you are willing to do a lot for it, we have found something for you. Retrain for a profession in education or care and you will be eligible for a parking permit, great! You contribute to society with a nice job and well, you are allowed to park in 020. What a privilege.

The municipality of Amsterdam wants to reduce the staff shortage in these sectors with this lure. In addition to education and care, the municipality would also like new agreements for the police. So if you have to be in Amsterdam a lot and you are considering a new job, what are you letting go!

Not being able to park in the city can be a reason not to choose the job, according to the municipality. Especially in healthcare and the police, there are irregular shifts. You have to work at unorthodox times. Public transport is already a challenge during the day in the Netherlands, let alone in the middle of the night. By having your own parking space, that problem is solved in any case.

Currently, there are already agreements in place for these types of social parking permits in Amsterdam. These agreements expire at the end of this month. The municipality of Amsterdam wants to continue with this and make more parking permits available for people in healthcare, education or the police.

For the latter, separate agreements must be made, because unlike other professions, the police have many service vehicles. Don’t feel like retraining? You can always buy a canal house.

(via WNL)

Photo: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato via @marcel050 on Autoblog Spots

This article Parking permit in Amsterdam? Go into education! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Parking #permit #Amsterdam #education