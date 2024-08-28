Parking pate | The dentist from Vantaa claimed that he didn’t know who parked his car wrongly – The court brought him back to earth

Parking lot|More than five years ago, parking fines resulted in a long legal dispute. The Court of Appeal decided the case differently than the district court.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Court of Appeal decided that a man from Vantaa has to pay five parking fees. The cars managed by the man have been parked in violation of the conditions. The man denies that he drove cars, but the Court of Appeal still ordered him to pay.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal has changed the verdict in a case where the parking enforcement company Parkkipate oy and a man over 65 years old from Vantaa argued over the payment of a total of five parking enforcement fees – i.e. parking fines in the vernacular.

The district court of Itä-Uusimaa had previously ruled that the man did not have to pay fees, as it was not clear who had parked the cars. However, the Court of Appeal took a different view.

According to the Court of Appeal’s decision, the man will have to pay five supervision fees of 60 euros, including all late interest and collection costs, as well as court costs of more than 4,000 euros to Parkkipate. In addition, he pays his own court costs.

In total, a man working as a dentist will be paid more than 5,000 euros.

Case is a typical dispute between a citizen and a private parking company. It has also taken a long time to resolve the dispute, as the oldest monitoring fee is from June 2017 and the most recent from December 2019.

In the case, it is undisputed that the vehicles managed by the man have been parked in violation of the terms and conditions in the areas controlled by Parkkipate oy at the time of the imposition of control fees.

The point of contention is who parked the cars. The man has said that he had instructed his family members who used his cars not to tell him if a monitoring fee was imposed when using the cars. The man’s car keys had been displayed in the family’s shared apartment, accessible to everyone, and the use of the cars had been agreed upon between the family members or at least notified to him on a daily basis.

He denied that he had driven the cars himself, but did not find out who had driven the cars at which time. He stated that he does not know exactly.

According to the man, one of his family members has been driving the cars while parking, not him, and thus he does not have to pay parking fines. He considered that no contractual relationship had arisen between him and Parkkipate.

The man’s family has four drivers and three vehicles. Two of the three vehicles are in the man’s name

District court argued earlier that in contract law matters, the starting point is that the person invoking the contract has the obligation to prove that the contract was created.

And since Parkkipatte had no special evidence to show that the man was driving his own cars at those moments, the district court considered that it has not been credibly shown in the case that the driver of the vehicles was someone other than the man himself.

However, the Court of Appeal took a different view. It justified its position in detail:

“In legal practice, in matters concerning parking enforcement fees, the rule of experience has been followed, according to which the owner or holder of the car drives the car himself or at least knows who has acted as the driver of the car at a certain time. The personal circle of potential car drivers is usually limited and relatively small, which is why denying the general nature of being a car driver at a certain time has not been considered credible,” the judgment reads.

“Based on the rule of experience stated above [miehen] in principle, it can be assumed that he himself drove the vehicles he managed at the times when the supervision fees were imposed.”

Court of Appeal according to the man, partly by his own actions, he has intentionally caused a situation where presenting the screen about the car driver is challenging for him as well, because according to what he said, he has instructed his family members not to tell about the monitoring fees they may have received.

That’s why the Court of Appeal decided that, in these circumstances, the burden of proof is on the man himself, not on Parkkipate.

Consequently, the Court of Appeal ruled that Parkkipate oy’s lawsuit must be accepted and that the man must be obliged to pay the company the capital of the monitoring fees demanded by it and the related collection costs, including late payment interest, as well as the interest receivables arising from the capital installments.