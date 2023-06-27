Parking | Parking inspectors are disturbed so much that Tampere got cameras for them – “Even hit on the street”

The city of Tampere aims to tackle the harassment experienced by parking inspectors with the help of new overall cameras. The cameras were put into use in mid-June.

To Tampere The city’s parking inspectors have been able to use body cameras in June, says the city of Tampere.

According to the city, the primary purpose of the cameras is to promote the work safety of parking inspectors. Inspectors always have a coverall camera attached to their equipment during their work, and they start recording a video image if they feel it is necessary, for example, due to the aggressive behavior of a customer or a bystander.

Deputy of the city’s responsible parking inspector Perttu Manka says that the cameras purchased for “preventing challenging or threatening customer encounters” and for investigating events afterwards come in a real need. Although the vast majority of customer encounters are positive or at least factual, threatening situations occur every now and then, says Manka.

According to Manka, inspectors often face harassment from customers who get nervous when they receive an error payment or when they are advised.

“A surprising amount of harassment is also encountered by completely oblivious passers-by on the street: people come to tell us what they think of the parking inspector’s work, and if intoxicants have been consumed, this telling may go a bit overboard.”

Harassment situations have sometimes even led to the filing of criminal reports, for example defamation reports have been made about the appointment.

“Since then, there have been threats, shoving and tearing of clothes. The car may have accelerated towards the inspector, not in the spirit of speeding, but in protest. Our corresponding parking inspector has even been beaten on the street,” says Manka.

Coverall cameras was introduced on June 16. According to Manka, they have been used, but threatening situations have not yet developed.

“With good luck, this camera surveillance will prevent harassment. People may think more about what they do when they are nervous.”

According to Manka, the feedback received from the employees has generally been positive.

“They have been really happy that these have now been put into use.”

Acquiring overall cameras has been a financially and technically big project, according to Manka.

“Since 2019, we have been in the process of acquiring and putting these into use. I don’t know more about the purchase price, but I would assume that they are talking about tens of thousands.”

According to Perttu Manka, the cameras installed on the vests of the parking inspectors are similar to what the police have, for example.

Parking inspectors make an independent decision about filming, but are unable to review the filmed material and delete it by their own decision. This ensures proper processing of the recordings and prevents them from spreading outside the system, the city says.

According to the city, the privacy policy of the camera system clearly defines who has access to the recordings and in what situations the recordings may be used. If the recording is not marked to be kept for, for example, the time required by a police investigation, it will be automatically removed from the system after 28 days.

“The filmed material is viewed together with the parking inspector and supervisors, if the inspector reports that it was filmed, for example, for the purpose of reporting a crime. If, for example, it’s a work accident, supervisors and occupational health and safety can watch the recording.”

According to Manka, there must always be a reason for reviewing recordings, i.e. tapes are not checked routinely.