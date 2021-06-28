OfJasmin Pospiech shut down

Parking spaces are few and far between in Cologne. Therefore a stranger has stood in front of a well-known brewery in the pedestrian zone. But that wants to open up to the business.

Cologne – In Cologne it is like in any larger German city: parking spaces for cars are hotly contested. Especially if you don’t know your way around very well, you can lose track of things. At least there is no other way of explaining why a stranger recently drove his black Audi A4 into the pedestrian zone on Cologne’s Eigelstein. There he took advantage of the opportunity and parked in front of the famous Cologne brewery “Em Kölsche Boor”. To the chagrin of the landlords!

According to Tino Fastabend, Head of Gastronomy at the brewery zur Malzmühle Schwartz, which took over the Brauhaus am Eigelstein in March 2020, they first tried everything to find the driver of the car. However unsuccessful. Instead, an unusual solution was finally found. In addition, the staff takes a photo of the strange scene and posts it on the brewery’s official Facebook page. In the post, the parked brewery caused laughter with these words: “Our new drive-in concept, or if the terrace is parked, you have to get creative.” You can read the full story on 24auto.de. *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.